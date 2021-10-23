Local transportation agency releases public survey

Survey is available from through Oct. 29.

Information provided by The San Benito County Local Transportation Authority

The San Benito County Local Transportation Authority released a public survey available through Oct. 29, asking the community what public transit improvements they would like to see in San Benito County. The survey can be found online in English and in Spanish.

“Considering all the changes we have seen due to COVID-19, the Short Range Transit Plan update is quite timely.” – Regina Valentine, San Benito County Local Transportation Authority Transportation Planner.

The release said the community survey is part of the outreach effort for updating LTA’s Short Range Transit Plan, a review of public transportation services completed every five years.

“This is one of many opportunities that will be available to provide feedback on San Benito County’s public transportation,” the release states.

The Transportation Authority is responsible for administration and operation of San Benito County Express, the public transportation for the County, which operates seven days a week. LTA also provides three Specialized Transportation services operated through a contract with the local nonprofit, Jovenes de Antaño: Out-of-County Non-Emergency Medical Transportation, Senior Lunch Program Transportation, and Medical-Shopping Assistance Program.

To learn more, visit SanBenitoCountyExpress.org or call the administrative office at 831-637-7665.