Local veterinarian hangs up stethoscope after 29 years in Hollister

From treating pet mice to handling Great Danes, Jerry Leroux has seen a lot in nearly 50 years of practicing veterinary medicine.

After more than 29 years practicing veterinary medicine, Dr. Jerry Leroux has sold his Hollister Veterinary Clinic to fellow vets Lindsey and Arthur Sanders. Though the name of the clinic has changed to San Benito Veterinary Center, the Sanders family plans to carry on Leroux’s close relationships with patients and their owners.

“I have treated many different kinds of animals over the years,” Leroux said. “Cats, dogs as large as Great Danes, tortoises. I even had a little girl bring me her pet mouse with a fractured femur.” When asked how he treated the mouse, he said, “I splinted it with a paper clip and it worked, the mouse lived for a couple of years after that.”

Leroux officially retired on Nov. 13 after almost 50 years in medicine, the last 29 at Hollister Veterinary Clinic.

“He has been taking care of our cats for a long time,” said Hollister resident Meg Groeling. “We have been bringing our pets here for over 20 years and they have always done everything they possibly can for them.”

The Sanders family now operates San Benito Veterinary Center seven days a week and has added veterinarian Mary Ruth to the weekend care team. Lindsey Sanders told BenitoLink that she and her husband are excited about their new practice and hope to keep the same trusting relationships Leroux had with clients.

Melissa Casillas of rescue group Cat Crew of San Benito County said they will be working with the new vets and are happy to have local care for animals in need.

“We rescued over 300 animals this year,” she said. “We have to drive to Salinas on Saturdays and Sundays, and it is wonderful that we don’t have to do that now. In rescue, minutes count.”

Clinic Staff Manager Bree Koehler said she will miss Leroux, but that he is leaving his practice in good hands. She said the Sanders are “amazing” and looks forward to continuing to provide good veterinary care.

Leroux will miss the work, the clients, and the patients, but after decades in veterinary medicine, he said, “It is time.”

