Local Workforce Development Board opens 30-day public comment

This article was contributed by San Benito County Community Services and Workforce Development.

The San Benito County Workforce Development Board is pleased to release the 2021-2024 Workforce Innovation and Opportunities Act (WIOA) Local Plan Draft for public comment. The Local Workforce Development Board of San Benito County developed this Local Plan Draft with input from our partners and stakeholders. The plan focuses on our goals and strategies for building sector pathways and coordinated workforce services with local partners to better meet the needs of employers and job seekers in the region.

30-Day Public Comment Period Begins:

The Local Plan Draft for public comment will be posted for the 30-day period of March 13 to April 11. The San Benito County Workforce Development Board will include all public comments in our final submission of the Local Plan to the State of California Labor and Workforce Development Agency.

Please note that the final Local Plan will be submitted to the state along with the Regional Plan which consist of Workforce Development Boards for Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara (Central Coast Region). The Regional Plan will also include separate Local Plans for each of the above Local Workforce Development Boards.

If you have comments on the Local Plan Draft for San Benito County Workforce Development Board, please follow the instructions below:

How to Submit Comments

Review the hard copy Local Plan at the local American Job Center of California (AJCC) office (1111 San Felipe Road, Suite 107, Hollister, CA 95023) or online at sbcjobs.org.

Note the section and page number(s) that you want to comment on or provide feedback on.

Please write clearly so that we can do our best to understand and incorporate your comments. You can submit as many comment forms as you like.

Hand the comment form(s) to the staff at the AJCC.

Please submit all comments before 5 p.m. on April 11.

All comments that you submit will be included in the final submission. Please submit this form to your local AJCC office.

Please Note: You can also view the draft Local Plan and submit comments electronically through your Local Workforce Development Board’s website (https://sbcjobs.org/wdb-board-function-and-local-plan/). Please ask staff if you need assistance locating the website.



Accommodations for people with disabilities are available upon request. Please ask staff for assistance.