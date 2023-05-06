Contributed Articles

Long term closure of State Route 198 from Peach Tree Valley Road to Fresno County line planned

State Route 198 at Pine Valley Road will have one way traffic for three days.
Peach Tree Valley Road Closure. Photo courtesy of Caltrans

Information provided by Transportation Agency for Monterey County

Two Monterey County road/lane closures could affect San Benito County commuters.

Tree Valley Road – Fresno County Line: Long – Term
There will be full closure of State Route 198 from Peach Tree Valley Road to the Fresno County Line due to mud, dirt, and rockslides.

State Route 198: Pine Valley Road: May 9 – May 11
One-way traffic controls will be in place and one lane closure will be in place along eastbound and westbound State Route 198 between 1 – 2 miles west of Pine Valley Road for guardrail repair work from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

BenitoLink Staff