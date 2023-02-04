Long-term closures on Highway 25 and State Route 198 are in effect

Information provided by Transportation Agency for Monterey County
The following road closures are in effect for the long-term
State Route 198: Peach Tree Valley Road – Fresno County Line
There will be full closure of State Route 198 from Peach Tree Valley Road to the Fresno County Line due to mud, dirt, and rockslides.
There will be full closure of State Route 198 from Peach Tree Valley Road to the Fresno County Line due to mud, dirt, and rockslides.
Highway 25: State Route 198 – Lonoak Road
There will be full closure of northbound and southbound Highway 25 from State Route 198 to Lonoak Road for emergency repair work.