Los Banos man killed in collision at Fairview Road

A Los Banos man died March 1 in a vehicle crash on Fairview Road in Hollister.

Bureau Commander Silvestre Yerena of the San Benito County Sheriff’s Department said the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. when a pickup truck traveling west on Santa Ana Valley Road and making a left turn onto southbound Fairview Road collided with a motorcyclist traveling northbound on Fairview.

The motorcyclist was identified as 35-year-old Jonathan Franklin Hannigan. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The driver of the motorcycle was ejected from his vehicle after colliding with the front of the truck,” Yerena said. “The decedent was located under the truck and the motorcycle skidded away from the accident scene and ended up on Fairview Road. When you have a motorcycle, it is already dangerous. And if you collide with anything, it is going to be pretty bad.”

The driver of the pickup, a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, was not injured. He was identified by the California Highway Patrol as a Hollister resident. BenitoLink opted to not disclose the name.

According to California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Uribe, there is a stop sign for Santa Ana Valley at the intersection with Fairview Road.

The CHP is handling the investigation into the collision.

