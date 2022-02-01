Los Cuates Supermercado celebrates 16 years

Eldest son Christian Ochoa is responsible for many changes to the family business.

Siro Segovia stocks the produce department every weekday at 5 a.m. Photo courtesy of Christian Ochoa.

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna

Ahead of San Benito Road, a local hispanic store continues on with their grocery business. Located at 220 San Felipe Road, Los Cuates Supermercado y Taqueria features fresh meat, vegetables, fruits, and serves authentic Mexican food.

The market carries various local vendors such as La Jerenza, handmade cookies, and a Watsonville bakery. Los Cautes, founded in February 2006, celebrates its 16th anniversary and its growth. Christian Ochoa, the eldest son of the family business has been involved with the business development throughout the years from a young age.

Ochoa began his journey in the family business at age 16 as a part-time cashier.

“At first I wanted to study, but I knew I was to inherit the business, so I wanted to prove I was worthy to run the business,” Ochoa said.

Now 10 years later, he’s in charge of managing the store with his parents, Maria and Juan Ochoa. Both of his parents come from a business background.

He orders supplies for the meat department, taqueria and produce departments, manages the structure of work for each department and does his fair share of labor work.

“I modernize the store,” Ochoa said. He upgraded the produce department by expanding its offerings. The store’s opening time moved from 7 a.m. to 5 a.m. They once had 10 employees; now there are 35.

Hollister native Juanita Cerda is the taqueria manager and a longtime employee. “I’ve been here for nine years,” she said. “I learned a lot during the years, overall it’s been a good experience running the front.” Her daily duties include attending to customers as well as cooking and serving food. Cerda was promoted to a manager position after working her way up. “It’s a good environment,” she said.

Like any essential business, COVID-19 has had an impact on Los Cuates. Wholesale prices have increased in the packaged food and produce industries. “Everything has doubled from what it used to be,” Ochoa said. “We try our best to maintain our specials throughout the pandemic when prices just keep increasing.”

There used to be a salad bar, where customers served themselves guacamole or salsa. But since COVID, everything has been packaged.

“Everything remains safe and fresh. Packaged from the morning. That hasn’t changed. In the bakery we have everything packaged as well.” he said.

Los Cuates has supported events at local schools including San Benito High School and Sacred Heart Catholic Church, as well as businesses such as 3Queens and Cafe Con Leche. During holidays, the store offers giveaways for returning customers every year.

“I’m thankful for those who support us. We wouldn’t be who we are without them,” Ochoa said. “Thanks to those who recommend us.”

BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna worked as a cashier at Los Cuates Supermercado y Taqueria.

The BenitoLink Internship Program is a paid, skill-building program that prepares local youth for a professional career. This program is supported by Monterey Peninsula Foundation AT&T Golf Tour, United Way, Taylor Farms and the Emma Bowen Foundation.

Help us bring on more interns! As a local nonprofit news organization, BenitoLink needs community support to continue developing important local programs like our youth and Latinx intern training program. You can keep it going strong by going to our BenitoLink donation page.