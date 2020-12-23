LULAC Youth partners with San Benito County Free Library on Christmas stockings for low-income kids

Gifts and stockings delivered to those living in farmworker housing at the Villa Luna Apartments.

Information provided by Marianne Gennis with Friends of the San Benito County Free Library.

On Dec. 21, youth with the San Benito chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) partnered with the San Benito County Free Library to prepare Christmas stockings full of gifts for low-income children. LULAC youth had help from their advisors Vince Luna, Eirasema Weaver and Riana Gutierrez.

Librarian Nora Conte and the library were able to add books, as well as the color/activity book, “A Visit to the Library.” The Hollister Downtown Association also contributed goodie bags.

The gifts and stockings were delivered to those living in the farmworker housing at the Villa Luna Apartments.