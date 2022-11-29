Luna Gallery and Eco Art Studio to hold ‘Images of the Virgin’ exhibit

Show runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Dec. 2 to Jan. 22.

Luna Gallery and Eco Art Studio announced its 22nd Annual “Images of the Virgin” exhibition is scheduled from Dec. 2 to Jan. 22, 2023 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 2 – 4 p.m.

“Juried by Dr. Amalia Mesa-Baines, Luna Gallery will continue the tradition in San Juan Bautista of an annual exhibit exploring the images of the virgin that took place at Galeria Tonantzin 1992 – 2012,” the news release said.

Schedule of events are as follows:

Dec. 3: Conference and reception.

2 – 4 p.m. $20 donation at the door. There is a limit of 45. To reserve a space call 831-623-2783

2 – 3 p.m. Local Celebrations of Guadalupe: Dr. Jennifer Colby and Dr. Shirley Flores Munoz

3 – 4 p.m. A Conversation: Dr. Amalia Mesa-Baines. The release said Baines is an artist and cultural critic, recipient of the MacArthur Genius Fellowship and Professor Emerita in Visual and Public Art at CSUMB. Her installation Venus Envy, Chapter I: The First Holy Communion Moments Before the End (1993/2022) was recently featured at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. It added she is a resident of the San Juan Bautista area.

5 – 7 p.m. Reception for the artists. It is free and open to the public.

Dec. 10: Breakfast at the Gallery and caravan to Indian Canyon Story telling at 10 a.m.

Dec. 17: Open 5 – 7 p.m.

Dec. 21: Breakfast at 8 a.m. (after solstice in the Mission) and special viewing of 2019 Mandala.

For more information contact Luna Gallery and Eco Art Studio at 831-623-ARTE or visit its website here. The gallery is located at 107 B The Alameda in San Juan Bautista.