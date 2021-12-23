Lynn Mello retires from San Benito Public Health

She plans to pursue lavender farming.

Lynn Mello retiring from her eight years of service as director of nursing. Photo by Sean Roney.

The staff at San Benito County Public Health Services said goodbye to retiring director of nursing Lynn Mello on Dec. 16.

Mello joined the department in 2013, after a career that included time at Hazel Hawkins Hospital, the Peace Corps in Paraguay and work as a public health nurse. Her specialties have ranged from maternal, child and adolescent health to immunizations and communicable diseases.

“Lynn has led us through this pandemic with such great strength and we appreciate her and all she has done for public health in her past eight years here,” Program Manager Sam Perez said. “We’re going to miss her.”

“The public health team is an amazing group of people,” Mello said. “The best part of all of this has been working with these talented and passionate people and working in this culture of public health.”

Mello thanked the multiple organizations and agencies that partnered with the county during times of public need, including law enforcement, the hospital, the Youth Alliance, Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies, Safe Kids Coalition and the YMCA.

“She’s really been instrumental in making these partnerships and connections happen for public health,” Perez said. “Partnerships and collaborations are more important now than ever with the pandemic.”

Mello’s retirement plans include starting a lavender farm in Aromas. Her send-off party at the county office was filled with purple and lavender decorations, as well as “retire-mint” treats. She noted that her gardening experience and a batch of seedlings will help her begin a new journey.

“I’m a gardener and I have some lavender and have some farmer friends that live in the community that are willing to let me be their apprentice,” Mello said.

“We know that she’s going to enjoy retirement and start a new life with her family and friends,” Perez said. “She’s just brought a wealth of knowledge and insight to public health and we’ve been fortunate to receive her great wisdom.”

Among Mello’s parting thoughts was this: “Put your families first and work together in the community to better your health.”

We need your help. Support local, independent news! BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is committed to this community and providing essential, accurate information to our fellow residents. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s public service, nonprofit news.