Mabie nursing facilities get top rating

The two facilities have outranked others nationwide in 16 out of 18 quality indicators compared to national benchmarks.

Information provided by Frankie Gallagher, Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital director of marketing and community relations.

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital’s (HHMH) two Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNF’s), Wm. & Inez Mabie Southside and Mabie Northside have been awarded a five out of a five-star rating for their most recent evaluation from the Centers for MediCare &MediCaid Services (CMS) Nursing Home Compare for five-star ratings. The two SNF’s have outranked other facilities nationwide in 16 out of 18 quality indicators compared to national benchmarks.

“We are thrilled to receive the five-star rating for the fifth year in a row, recognizing the excellent care we provide to our residents,” said Sherry Hua, RN, MSN, director of nursing for the skilled nursing facilities. “Our dedicated staff exemplifies excellence in patient care, compassion and quality. Their commitment in serving our residents is even more accentuated during the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping the residents healthy and safe.”

The five-star rating system for nursing homes from CMS is based on three parts or domains:

Health Inspections

Staffing

Quality Measures

A star rating is provided for each of these three sources, then these three ratings are combined to calculate an overall rating ranging from one star to five stars with more stars indicating better quality.

Nursing Home Compare also includes information on the following:

Five-star quality ratings of overall and individual star performance on health inspections, quality measures, and hours of care provided per resident by staff performing nursing care tasks.

Penalties against a nursing home.

For more information about the rating system please go to: www.medicare.gov/NursingHomeCompare

The two Mabie Skilled Nursing Facilities have a combined total of 119 beds. They offer long- and short-term skilled nursing care for individuals who need physical, speech or occupational rehabilitation services or who suffer from serious or persistent health issues, such as Alzheimer’s disease, that are too complicated to be tended to at home or at an assisted living facility. The Mabie SNF’s also provide: medical, dental, optometry, podiatry, pharmaceutical, laboratory, radiology and dietary services, social services, psychotherapy, recreational activities, laundry services and end-of-life or palliative care.