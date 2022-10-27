Majority of funding going to local measures not candidates

Congressional and state Assembly incumbents raise over $2 million combined.

As the Nov. 8 election nears, BenitoLink looks at where candidates are getting their funding from and who is funding both sides of Measures Q and R. Filing information for local races is from July 1 to Sept. 30. Filing for the Congressional race covers through Sept. 30 and state Assembly covers through Sept. 29. Late filing results in a $10 a day fine up to $100.

The next filing deadline is Oct. 27.

18th Congressional District

Zoe Lofgren has raised $1,679,466

Top contributors

Alphabet Inc.— $100,450

Fragomen, Del Rey, et al.— $76,075

Cisco Systems— $61,450

Apple Inc—$36,500

Meta (Facebook)— $23,550

Her opponent Peter Hernandez raised $167,989 but no contributors are listed on the reporting website.

Assembly District 29

Incumbent Robert Rivas reported $199,435.

Contributions of $7,700

Peace Officers Research Association Of California

Contributions of $4,999

Jinghao Yan (Facebook)

Michael Greenfield

John Ye

Ethan Beard

Amber Fing

Preston Tollinger

Jenan Wise

Eli Pollak

Philip Levin ($4,700)

William Elhage

Max Henderson

Hilary Shirazi (Pinterest)

Miles Lasater

Thomas Smith

Amazon.com Service

GFL Courage Committee SF ($4,000)

GFL Courage Committee LA

Govern for California Courage

Harbor Distributing

Sempra Energy

PG&E

California State Council of Laborers PAC ($4,850)

Mark Heising (two contributions of $4,900)

Mark Merrill

Ashley Merrill

David Strauss (Pantheon)

Doug Abbey ($4,400)

Richard Tinsley

Tali Rapaport

David Crane (Govern for California)

M. Quinn Delaney

Contributions of $3,000-$4,000

Foster Poultry Farm

Stuart McLaughlin

Brain Singerman

California Hospital Association PAC

Evan Goldin

Contributions of $2,000-$3,000

Farmers Group Inc

Farmer Group Inc PAC

AT&T

CalPac

Personal Insurance Federation of California Agents and Employees PAC

Blue Diamond Growers PAC

Aston Motes

Muhammad Mahmood

Laura Spiekerman

Tom Hale

Laura Lauder

Ross Fubini

Comcast Financial Agency

Ei DuPont De Nemours & Co.

Contributions of $1,000-$2,000

Reed Hastings (Netflix)

Paramount Pictures

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Humboldt Redwood Co. LLC

Political Action for Classified Employees of California Schools Employees Association

Centene Management Co.

General Motors USA

California Corrections Peace Officers Association PAC

TechNet Political Action Committee

Genentech

Granite Construction Company

California Defense Council PAC

Universal Music Group

Associated General Contractors PAC of California

Transit Union PAC

California Conference Board

Standing Committee of Political Education of the California Labor Federation AFL

Continental Casualty Committee

Stephanie Castro, who is opposing Rivas, has not filed.

San Benito County Board of Supervisors District 1

Incumbent Betsy Dirks has raised $4,199. She received her largest contribution of $2,500 from Julie Bonnet and a $1,500 donation form Hollister Fire Association. Two other donations are listed with the county: $100 from Leslie Austin and $99 from Victor Gomez.

Her opponent Dom Zanger raised $1,598. He lists a donation from Michael Zanger for $999 and a $100 donation from Isabella Zanger. Two donations for $200 are listed, one from Cary Blevins and the other from Elia Munoz-Cowan.

Hollister Mayor

Neither incumbent Ignacio Velasquez nor his opponent, Mia Casey, filed for this period.

Hollister City Council District 2

Incumbent: Rolan Resendez. Opponents: Celeste Toledo-Bocanegra, Hani Mayzouni, Sergio Montanez.

No candidate has filed for this period.

Hollister City Council District 3

Incumbent: Dolores Morales. Opponent: Rosalinda Sanchez.

No candidate has filed for this period.

SJB City Council at-large

Jose Aranda, Edwin Sabathia, Jackie Morris-Lopez, Steve Harris, Leslie Q. Jordan

No candidate has filed for this period.

Gavilan College Board of Trustee Area 7

Incumbent Irma Gonzalez reported a $1,000 contribution from William Lee. Her opponent Jose Martinez-Saldana reported $3,195.47 from four contributions from himself.

SBC Water District Division 1

Incumbent: John Tobias. Opponents: Keith Snow, Mark Wright

No candidate has filed for this period.

SBC Water District Division 4

Incumbent: Douglas Williams. Opponent: Robert Gilchrist Huenemann

No candidate has filed for this period.

Yes on Measure Q

Measure Q has received $29,461. The largest donations, $10,000 and $9,000, came from Campaign to Protect San Benito.

Save Mount Diablo reported giving Campaign to Protect San Benito $10,000.

Contributions of $3,000

Charlotte Creiner

Contributions of $1,000

Andy Hsia-Coron

Mary Hsia-Coron

Contributions of $800

Wendy Elder

Contributions of $500

Rob Mendiola

Contributions of $300

Cara Vonk

Contributions of $250

Mark Gibson

Contributions of $200

David Simons

Peter Munoz-Cowan

Elia Munoz-Cowan

Robert Harmssen

Jane Dabo Cruz

Contributions of $100

Kari Skow ($149)

Brigitte Bauman-Thorp

Demetrio Pruneda

Laura Solorio

James Leap

Larry Rebecchi

Mary Zanger

Sam Farr

Shelly Geisler

Catherine Marla Courtney Anderson

Paul Centeno

No on Measure Q:

Neighbors to Preserve San Benito has reported raising $202,375 this calendar year, including $70,775 this filing period (Sept. 25 through Oct. 22). The largest contributors are labor unions such as California Alliance for Jobs- Rebuild California Committee ID#1241892 ($30,000), Northern California Carpenters regional Council Issues PAC ID#1219354 ($10,000), Operating Engineers Local Union No. 3 Issues Advocacy/Ballot Initiative PAC ID#134 ($10,000) and Build Jobs PAC Issues Committee ID#1390695 ($5,000).

Contributions of $3,500

San Benito Business Council: 3,500

San Benito County Farm Bureau: 3,500

Contributions of $1,500:

Plasters’ & Cement Masons’ Local 300

Mary Filice

Contributions of $1,000

Fairview Farming Co. Inc.

Church Brothers

RJA

Contributions of $500

Scott Fuller: $500

Contributions of $250

F&F Family

Frank Guerra

Guerra Nut Shelling Co.

Guerra Orchard

Contributions of $175

Wayne Norton

Maria [Mia] Casey

Kris Waller

Robert Tiffany

Contributions of $100

Graham Mackie

Benjamin Combs

Ross and Bette Hagins

Sally Tiffany

Graham Mackie

Robert Gibson

Non monetary contributions

NPLC SB Investment Co. LLC (John Patterson) -$45.92

Pacific Rim Real Estate Group, LLC (John Patterson)-$524.80

PRP Land LLC (John Patterson)- $5,904

Rob LLC (John Patterson)- $34.11

Rockne Construction, Inc. -$51.17

Yes on Measure R

Committee For Equitable Growth reports no funding for this period but has listed $49,500 in funding prior to July 1. They also reported two $25,000 donations on Oct. 13. One $25,000 from Valerie Campbell on Oct 12 and another $25,000 from James Campbell on Oct 13. The Campbells’ address lists them as residents of Dallas, Texas.

Residents for a Safe and Healthy Community reported receiving $40,000 from the Committee for Equitable Growth ID#1448472 on Oct. 6. This calendar year it reports receiving $100,598 including $49,000 from Paul Allen (co-owner of McGuire Builders, Inc in Torrance, Ca) and $49,400 from Committee for Equitable Growth ID#1448472 in May 2.

No on Measure R

Keep San Benito Families Safe reported contributions of $124.850 between January and Sept. 24. The major contributor is Bristol SB, LLC ($131,060) out of Newport Beach, including $6,560 in non monetary contributions. Other contributors include Cement Masons Local Union 400 PAC ID#1223458 ($250) and Northern California Construction Teamsters PAC ID#1385311 ($100).

