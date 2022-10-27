Majority of funding going to local measures not candidates

As the Nov. 8 election nears, BenitoLink looks at where candidates are getting their funding from and who is funding both sides of Measures Q and R. Filing information for local races is from July 1 to Sept. 30. Filing for the Congressional race covers through Sept. 30 and state Assembly covers through Sept. 29. Late filing results in a $10 a day fine up to $100.
The next filing deadline is Oct. 27.
18th Congressional District
Zoe Lofgren has raised $1,679,466
Top contributors
- Alphabet Inc.— $100,450
- Fragomen, Del Rey, et al.— $76,075
- Cisco Systems— $61,450
- Apple Inc—$36,500
- Meta (Facebook)— $23,550
Her opponent Peter Hernandez raised $167,989 but no contributors are listed on the reporting website.
Assembly District 29
Incumbent Robert Rivas reported $199,435.
Contributions of $7,700
- Peace Officers Research Association Of California
Contributions of $4,999
- Jinghao Yan (Facebook)
- Michael Greenfield
- John Ye
- Ethan Beard
- Amber Fing
- Preston Tollinger
- Jenan Wise
- Eli Pollak
- Philip Levin ($4,700)
- William Elhage
- Max Henderson
- Hilary Shirazi (Pinterest)
- Miles Lasater
- Thomas Smith
- Amazon.com Service
- GFL Courage Committee SF ($4,000)
- GFL Courage Committee LA
- Govern for California Courage
- Harbor Distributing
- Sempra Energy
- PG&E
- California State Council of Laborers PAC ($4,850)
- Mark Heising (two contributions of $4,900)
- Mark Merrill
- Ashley Merrill
- David Strauss (Pantheon)
- Doug Abbey ($4,400)
- Richard Tinsley
- Tali Rapaport
- David Crane (Govern for California)
- M. Quinn Delaney
Contributions of $3,000-$4,000
- Foster Poultry Farm
- Stuart McLaughlin
- Brain Singerman
- California Hospital Association PAC
- Evan Goldin
Contributions of $2,000-$3,000
- Farmers Group Inc
- Farmer Group Inc PAC
- AT&T
- CalPac
- Personal Insurance Federation of California Agents and Employees PAC
- Blue Diamond Growers PAC
- Aston Motes
- Muhammad Mahmood
- Laura Spiekerman
- Tom Hale
- Laura Lauder
- Ross Fubini
- Comcast Financial Agency
- Ei DuPont De Nemours & Co.
Contributions of $1,000-$2,000
- Reed Hastings (Netflix)
- Paramount Pictures
- Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
- Humboldt Redwood Co. LLC
- Political Action for Classified Employees of California Schools Employees Association
- Centene Management Co.
- General Motors USA
- California Corrections Peace Officers Association PAC
- TechNet Political Action Committee
- Genentech
- Granite Construction Company
- California Defense Council PAC
- Universal Music Group
- Associated General Contractors PAC of California
- Transit Union PAC
- California Conference Board
- Standing Committee of Political Education of the California Labor Federation AFL
- Continental Casualty Committee
Stephanie Castro, who is opposing Rivas, has not filed.
San Benito County Board of Supervisors District 1
Incumbent Betsy Dirks has raised $4,199. She received her largest contribution of $2,500 from Julie Bonnet and a $1,500 donation form Hollister Fire Association. Two other donations are listed with the county: $100 from Leslie Austin and $99 from Victor Gomez.
Her opponent Dom Zanger raised $1,598. He lists a donation from Michael Zanger for $999 and a $100 donation from Isabella Zanger. Two donations for $200 are listed, one from Cary Blevins and the other from Elia Munoz-Cowan.
Hollister Mayor
Neither incumbent Ignacio Velasquez nor his opponent, Mia Casey, filed for this period.
Hollister City Council District 2
Incumbent: Rolan Resendez. Opponents: Celeste Toledo-Bocanegra, Hani Mayzouni, Sergio Montanez.
No candidate has filed for this period.
Hollister City Council District 3
Incumbent: Dolores Morales. Opponent: Rosalinda Sanchez.
No candidate has filed for this period.
SJB City Council at-large
Jose Aranda, Edwin Sabathia, Jackie Morris-Lopez, Steve Harris, Leslie Q. Jordan
No candidate has filed for this period.
Gavilan College Board of Trustee Area 7
Incumbent Irma Gonzalez reported a $1,000 contribution from William Lee. Her opponent Jose Martinez-Saldana reported $3,195.47 from four contributions from himself.
SBC Water District Division 1
Incumbent: John Tobias. Opponents: Keith Snow, Mark Wright
No candidate has filed for this period.
SBC Water District Division 4
Incumbent: Douglas Williams. Opponent: Robert Gilchrist Huenemann
No candidate has filed for this period.
Yes on Measure Q
Measure Q has received $29,461. The largest donations, $10,000 and $9,000, came from Campaign to Protect San Benito.
Save Mount Diablo reported giving Campaign to Protect San Benito $10,000.
Contributions of $3,000
- Charlotte Creiner
Contributions of $1,000
- Andy Hsia-Coron
- Mary Hsia-Coron
Contributions of $800
- Wendy Elder
Contributions of $500
- Rob Mendiola
Contributions of $300
- Cara Vonk
Contributions of $250
- Mark Gibson
Contributions of $200
- David Simons
- Peter Munoz-Cowan
- Elia Munoz-Cowan
- Robert Harmssen
- Jane Dabo Cruz
Contributions of $100
- Kari Skow ($149)
- Brigitte Bauman-Thorp
- Demetrio Pruneda
- Laura Solorio
- James Leap
- Larry Rebecchi
- Mary Zanger
- Sam Farr
- Shelly Geisler
- Catherine Marla Courtney Anderson
- Paul Centeno
No on Measure Q:
Neighbors to Preserve San Benito has reported raising $202,375 this calendar year, including $70,775 this filing period (Sept. 25 through Oct. 22). The largest contributors are labor unions such as California Alliance for Jobs- Rebuild California Committee ID#1241892 ($30,000), Northern California Carpenters regional Council Issues PAC ID#1219354 ($10,000), Operating Engineers Local Union No. 3 Issues Advocacy/Ballot Initiative PAC ID#134 ($10,000) and Build Jobs PAC Issues Committee ID#1390695 ($5,000).
Contributions of $3,500
- San Benito Business Council: 3,500
- San Benito County Farm Bureau: 3,500
Contributions of $1,500:
- Plasters’ & Cement Masons’ Local 300
- Mary Filice
Contributions of $1,000
- Fairview Farming Co. Inc.
- Church Brothers
- RJA
Contributions of $500
- Scott Fuller: $500
Contributions of $250
- F&F Family
- Frank Guerra
- Guerra Nut Shelling Co.
- Guerra Orchard
Contributions of $175
- Wayne Norton
- Maria [Mia] Casey
- Kris Waller
- Robert Tiffany
Contributions of $100
- Graham Mackie
- Benjamin Combs
- Ross and Bette Hagins
- Sally Tiffany
- Graham Mackie
- Robert Gibson
Non monetary contributions
- NPLC SB Investment Co. LLC (John Patterson) -$45.92
- Pacific Rim Real Estate Group, LLC (John Patterson)-$524.80
- PRP Land LLC (John Patterson)- $5,904
- Rob LLC (John Patterson)- $34.11
- Rockne Construction, Inc. -$51.17
Yes on Measure R
Committee For Equitable Growth reports no funding for this period but has listed $49,500 in funding prior to July 1. They also reported two $25,000 donations on Oct. 13. One $25,000 from Valerie Campbell on Oct 12 and another $25,000 from James Campbell on Oct 13. The Campbells’ address lists them as residents of Dallas, Texas.
Residents for a Safe and Healthy Community reported receiving $40,000 from the Committee for Equitable Growth ID#1448472 on Oct. 6. This calendar year it reports receiving $100,598 including $49,000 from Paul Allen (co-owner of McGuire Builders, Inc in Torrance, Ca) and $49,400 from Committee for Equitable Growth ID#1448472 in May 2.
No on Measure R
Keep San Benito Families Safe reported contributions of $124.850 between January and Sept. 24. The major contributor is Bristol SB, LLC ($131,060) out of Newport Beach, including $6,560 in non monetary contributions. Other contributors include Cement Masons Local Union 400 PAC ID#1223458 ($250) and Northern California Construction Teamsters PAC ID#1385311 ($100).
