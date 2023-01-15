Mandatory evacuation in parts of North County

Due to flooding, San Benito County again issued a mandatory evacuation for portions of North San Benito County on Jan. 14 at 3:45 pm. At time of announcement, the Veteran’s Memorial Building evacuation center remained closed.
Mandatory Evacuation Lovers Lane region of Hollister
San Benito County residents the following areas are being mandated for an evacuation due to a severe flooding:
- San Felipe Road from CA156 to County Line
- Lovers Lane
- Lake Road
- Dunneville Estates and portions of Shore Road from San Felipe Road to Frazier Lake Road.
Additional information:
Agencies responding to flooding include:
- The Office of Emergency. Residents can register to receive emergency notifications via email or text through Code Red and/or Nixle.
- The American Red Cross
- San Benito County Sheriff’s Office
- San Benito County Search and Rescue
- Hollister Police
- Hollister Fire Department
- CalFire
- CHP Hollister-Gilroy area
- Hollister Police Animal Care and Services
- Bolado Park
Sandbags are be available to residents on a self-serve basis for localized flooding emergencies. These items are on a first come first serve basis. A pile of sand and burlaps bags will be located at the following locations:
- Hollister Airport- 60 Airport Drive, Hollister
- Hollister Fire Station 2- 1000 Union Road, Hollister
- County Yard- 3220 Southside Road, Hollister
- San Juan Bautista City Yard- Jefferson & First Streets, San Juan Bautista
- Aromas Tri-County Fire Protection Dist.- 492 Carpenteria Rd, Aromas