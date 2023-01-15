Mandatory evacuation in parts of North County

All residents are being asked to leave area as of 3:45 pm on Jan. 14

Due to flooding, San Benito County again issued a mandatory evacuation for portions of North San Benito County on Jan. 14 at 3:45 pm. At time of announcement, the Veteran’s Memorial Building evacuation center remained closed.

Mandatory Evacuation Lovers Lane region of Hollister

San Benito County residents the following areas are being mandated for an evacuation due to a severe flooding:

San Felipe Road from CA156 to County Line

Lovers Lane

Lake Road

Dunneville Estates and portions of Shore Road from San Felipe Road to Frazier Lake Road.

Additional information:

Agencies responding to flooding include:

Sandbags are be available to residents on a self-serve basis for localized flooding emergencies. These items are on a first come first serve basis. A pile of sand and burlaps bags will be located at the following locations:

Hollister Airport- 60 Airport Drive, Hollister

Hollister Fire Station 2- 1000 Union Road, Hollister

County Yard- 3220 Southside Road, Hollister

San Juan Bautista City Yard- Jefferson & First Streets, San Juan Bautista

Aromas Tri-County Fire Protection Dist.- 492 Carpenteria Rd, Aromas