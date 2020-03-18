March 18 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

Inn at Tres Pinos open for pick-up dining and delivery services; Hollister Super sets aside exclusive shopping hours for seniors 65+, the disabled and their caregivers starting March 19; Entrance fees waived at Pinnacles National Park.

With everything happening with the coronavirus pandemic, we at BenitoLink want to provide a roundup of recent articles, as well as closures and cancellations happening in San Benito County.

Recent Articles

Hazel Hawkins has limited ability to test for COVID-19

San Benito County reports first death due to COVID-19

Business

In a March 18 press release, the Inn at Tres Pinos said they will be open for pick-up dining and delivery services of regular menu items out of respect for the community’s health and safety.

“Moving forward, we will continue to be a beacon of hope that our guests can rely upon,” the release said. “We will maintain the comfort and calm that is the norm at ‘The Inn.’ For everyone, we will responsibly and carefully do what is safe and right for the community.”

Starting March 19, the Hollister Super location on Third and San Benito Streets will set aside designated hours for seniors 65 and over, the disabled and their caregivers to exclusively shop in the market; exclusive hours are from 6-8 a.m. The hours will continue until the shelter in place order is lifted, according to a recent release.

“This should help these citizens to shop with smaller crowds and a safer environment,” the Hollister Super release said. “Our other two locations, Hollister Super #1 (1280 Fourth Street) and Windmill Market (301 the Alameda in San Juan Bautista) will operate normal business hours to the entire public. Please help us support our community by understanding and participating in this new change.”

Parks

Pinnacles National Park trails are currently open. Visitor centers and the Bear Gulch Nature Center are closed. Entrance fees have been waived.

State park trails are open. Visitor centers, museums etc. are closed.

Closures and Limited Services

The Hollister Police Department has issued a statement saying they will take steps to reduce the amount of exposure officers have with the public considering the COVID-19 pandemic. To limit the spread of COVID-19, officers will handle all non-emergency calls via telephone whenever possible. Officers will also practice social distancing whenever possible by keeping five to six feet away from the public, and will follow standard protocols and procedures for all calls requiring an emergency response.

If you require police assistance and are experiencing flu-like symptoms such as respiratory distress, fever and coughing, or if you have recently been out of the country, please advise the dispatcher so that the officers responding can take appropriate precautions.

Local schools continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation. San Benito County Office of Education Superintendent Krystal Lomanto told BenitoLink on March 18 that school districts are meeting this week to adopt resolutions to stay closed through spring break, potentially returning to class by April 13. At a March 17 press conference, Governor Gavin Newsom said school closures could extend through the school year. Lomanto said local districts are not considering that right now, but are working closely with the health department and will make changes as needed.

Cancellations

Integrated Waste Household Hazardous Waste Event on March 21

Hollister Downtown Association Clean-up on April 18

Other

San Benito League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) President Richard Perez issued a statement asking members to help the community during the shelter at home duration, saying he has “reached out to as many organizations as possible to offer assistance during this very serious crisis.”

“The hope is to help those most in need, seniors, children, and the disabled with any support they may require,” he said in the release. “Currently an opportunity exist for our council to get involved by bagging groceries for the local food pantry, most of their volunteers are elderly and not coming in.”

For more information about novel coronavirus (COVID-19), see the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html and visit the San Benito County Public Health Services website for updated local information at http://hhsa.cosb.us/publichealth/.