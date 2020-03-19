March 19 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

San Juan Bautista declares state of emergency for access to funds; Community Foodbank needs volunteers; Hollister cannabis dispensary open under normal hours; Stand Up For Kids Comedy Fundraiser cancelled.

With everything happening with the coronavirus pandemic, we at BenitoLink want to provide a roundup of recent articles, as well as closures and cancellations happening in San Benito County.

As of 4:30 p.m. on March 19, there are five confirmed cases in San Benito County since February, only two of which are active. One death was reported earlier this week.

Government

-The city of San Juan Bautista has declared a State of Emergency and is closing non-essential services. A March 18 press release said:

“The city is building a special page on its web-site dedicated to COVID-19 with many resources for the public to explore. For now, rest assured that the city’s public safety effort to provide police and fire services remain unchanged. Trash services are unchanged. The city’s public works maintenance staff and licensed operators will also continue to provide quality water to your home and business, and properly process the waste water. These are all essential functions.”

The SJB Community Hall and Carl M. Luck Memorial Library are closed until May 1. Special events downtown have been cancelled or postponed through the end of May. The Rib Cook Off and Fiesta Fun Run are re-scheduling their events.

Effective Monday, March 23, City Hall will also be closed. It will all remain closed until Friday April 10 and most likely into the month of May, according to the release. Most of the city’s clerical staff are working from home. Emails, voicemails and other forms of communication with staff will be monitored and responded to throughout the business day.

All Planning Commission, Youth Commission and other city meetings are suspended until further notice. The City Council will meet again by remote access April 21 at 6 p.m.

–San Benito County Behavioral Health is open, but routine outpatient services are now being handled by phone only.

-The office of Congressman Jimmy Panetta issued a March 19 press release that said the congressman led a bipartisan group of 42 lawmakers in calling on U.S. Department of State Secretary Mike Pompeo to ensure that H-2A agricultural visas get processed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the release, the Department of State suspended routine nonimmigrant visa processing, including H-2A agricultural visas, on March 18 due to COVID-19 concerns. Each year, more than 250,000 seasonal farm jobs in the U.S. are filled by H-2A workers.

Businesses

-Restaurants are continuing drive-thru and curbside services. In the coming days, BenitoLink will publish a list of San Benito County restaurants that are open and offering to-go/drive-thru/delivery services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

–Community Foodbank needs volunteers next week on Wednesday March 25, Thursday March 26 and Friday March 27. Volunteers are needed to bag groceries for Friday and Saturday distribution at their main location on San Felipe Road. Food distribution is currently drive-thru.

-Paine’s Restaurant issued a release indicating they will be offering a drive-thru take out system starting Friday, March 20, as well as a special take out menu at reduced price. For more information, call (831) 637-3882.

-For more information about restaurant services in San Benito County, see the Facebook group Savor San Benito to-go & pickup.

-Safeway has designated hours for senior shoppers on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7-9 a.m. Lucky has designated hours for seniors and high risk shoppers on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-9 a.m.

-Hollister cannabis dispensary Genesis Marketplace is open and keeping normal business hours.

Closures and Limited Services

Anzar High School will remain closed through April 9, according to a recent release. Spring Break follows, ending on April 17. School is expected to reopen on April 20.

The Aromas San Juan Unified School District is providing meals Monday-Friday at the local schools for all children ages 0-18, according to the city of San Juan’s March 18 release. Every day, the Meals on Wheels program is in full operation bringing food to seniors. The state and San Benito Community Foundation are committed to supporting the nonprofits that provide these critical services. The Mission and State Park have closed their doors for now. The public bus services between cities remains open.

Cancellations

-REACH Parks Foundation announced it has cancelled its annual moonlight walk scheduled for April 5.

-Sacred Heart/Saint Benedict Parish has canceled daily Adoration and all public masses until further notice.

-Chamberlains’ Stand Up For Kids Comedy Fundraiser scheduled for April 11 is cancelled.

For more information about novel coronavirus (COVID-19), see the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html and visit the San Benito County Public Health Services website for updated local information at http://hhsa.cosb.us/publichealth/.