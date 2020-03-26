March 26 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

There are now 12 confirmed cases since February, nine of which are active; schools will continue to be closed through spring break; county clerk's office requests people stop driving from out of county to obtain marriage licenses; Panetta gets SBA to offer Spanish-language online resources.

With everything happening with the coronavirus pandemic, we at BenitoLink want to provide a roundup of recent articles, as well as closures and cancellations happening in San Benito County.

As of 4:30 p.m. on March 26 there are 12 confirmed cases in San Benito County since February, nine of which are active. Of the 12 cases, two are travel-related, five are person-to-person transmission, three are community transmission, and two are under investigation. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Recent Articles

Teknova assists with COVID-19 research—Hollister biotech company produces cell culture media for those working to develop a vaccine.

Schools

The San Benito County Office of Education issued a letter today that said schools will continue to be closed through spring break.

“We will keep you informed if school closures are extended due to the COVID-19 outbreak,” the release said.

Government

-San Benito Health and Human Services issued a statement saying they are open regular hours and all services are available.

“We are committed to serve and advocate for children, adults and the vulnerable population. This is essential and an important responsibility of the Health & Human Services Agency in San Benito County. If you have any concerns that you feel need to be reported please contact the Agency.”

CPS: (831) 636-4190 APS: (831) 634-0784

-The San Benito County Clerk-Auditor-Recorder’s Office is facing a unique challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic: people driving from other counties to get a marriage license. A recent statement indicated that the county clerk will only issue marriage licenses to San Benito County residences.

“Do not drive to San Benito County to get a license, we will not issue it,” the statement said. “This is for your safety, our safety and the safety of our community. Remember you can be infected with COVID-19 and have no symptoms. Please don’t come to San Benito for a marriage license. Thank you for your understanding!”

-The office of Congressman Jimmy Panetta issued a March 26 release that said the Small Business Association heeded Panetta’s call for Spanish-language online resources: https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-orientacion-y-recursos-de-prestamos-para-pequenas-empresas

For more information about COVID-19, see the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html and visit the San Benito County Public Health Services website for updated local information at http://hhsa.cosb.us/publichealth/.

