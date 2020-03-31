March 31 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

There are 21 confirmed cases in San Benito County since February, 15 of which are active and five recovered; county offering opt-in community update service through Nixle; Chamber of Commerce member dues deferred to July 1.

With everything happening with the coronavirus pandemic, we at BenitoLink want to provide a roundup of recent articles, as well as closures and cancellations happening in San Benito County.

As of 4:30 p.m. on March 31, there are 21 confirmed cases in San Benito County since February, 15 of which are active, five recovered and one death. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Recent Articles

SBC Board of Supervisors calls on National Guard for support—Members will assist with sorting, packing and food distribution at Community FoodBank on April 3.

County provides resource information to residents—Food distribution, rental/utility assistance, homeless services and more.

First responders speak on coronavirus preparedness—Police, fire and sheriff’s deputies wear personal protection equipment when necessary and limit in-person contact.

Government

-Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties have extended their shelter-in-place orders to May 3.

-The County of San Benito will be offering an “opt in” community update service through Nixle. Simply text “SBCCOVID” to 888777 on your smartphone or device and you will be enrolled. Local Nixle subscribers that use the “email” option will be automatically enrolled.

-San Benito County Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance on March 31 prohibiting landlords from evicting tenants from both homes and businesses if failure to pay rent is due to COVID-19.

-In a letter dated March 24, State Assemblyman Robert Rivas called on Gov. Gavin Newsom and the presidential administration to help protect agiculture and its workers.

“District 30 is known as the salad bowl of the world, and all of California supplies a great deal of this nation’s produce and other food products,” Rivas said. “That’s why, during the COVID-19 shelter in place orders, the state has recognized agricultural workers as ‘essential critical infrastructure workers.’ We must continue to provide healthy foods to our state and nation, especially while people are scrambling to fill their pantries to weather this crisis.”

Businesses

-To reduce employee exposure to COVID-19, Recology is requiring all extra recyclable material to be inside of the Recology cart in order to be serviced. Cardboard must be broken down to fit completely within the blue recyclables cart. Any cardboard outside of the cart will no longer be picked up by Recology drivers. Extra clothes/textiles must be contained within a clear plastic bag and placed inside of the blue recyclables cart. Recology will continue to pick up batteries, used oil jugs and filters left with blue recyclables cart. This temporary change will stay in effect until further notice.

-The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce has deferred membership investments until July 1 to help relieve some pressure for business owners.

Tips to avoid COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions.

