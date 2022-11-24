Marley Holte Holiday Dinners continues tradition of giving

The San Benito County organization is preparing 300 Thanksgiving meals to distribute to those in need.

A welcome Thanksgiving tradition continues as the Marley Holte Holiday Dinners serves up free meals for community members who may not have the resources to make their own. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 24, homemade dinners of turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and vegetables will be distributed on a first-come-first-served basis at 270 Kane Drive in Hollister.

Marley Holte devoted his life to public service and giving, including serving as a teacher and principal at both R. O. Hardin and Rancho San Justo schools, president of the San Benito County Little League, chairman of the San Juan-Aromas Rotary Club, president of the San Benito County League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), as well as many other positions.

In 1986, Holte and his wife decided to pool their Christmas money and feed those in need, including seniors, low-income families, homeless individuals and migrant workers. The next year, they expanded their outreach by providing Thanksgiving dinners as well, all funded by donations from local businesses and community members.

Volunteer Nikki Valentine has been with the organization for around 20 years, saying that she joined as an example in giving to her four- and five-year-old children.

“I wanted them to see that just because they live in a nice house and have everything, it doesn’t mean that everybody does,” she said. “We wanted to show them that human kindness is important. So we have been doing it since then, and we all love it.”

According to Valentine, there will be about 300 meals prepared for distribution either on location or delivered to those lacking transportation.

“Eduardo Servin provides all turkeys and gets the produce through people he knows in the industry,” she said. “Then, Mansmith’s smokes them for us, and then we take them to the commercial kitchen at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hollister to prepare the meals.”

Any leftover meals are donated to local organizations, like Emmaus House, or taken to homeless shelters and migrant camps.

This is the third year that the pandemic has forced a drive-through event rather than a sit-down dinner at Sacred Heart, but Valentine said they are planning to return to meals at the church next year.

The Marley Holte Holiday Dinners organization is also partnering this year with Growing Hearts Garden Center and the Bad Santa Golf Tournament (held Dec. 17) to provide Christmas dinners and conduct a toy drive.

Valentine said that there are barrels set up at these local businesses to receive toy donations:

18th Barrel in San Juan Bautista

The Hair Shoppe in Hollister

Johnny’s Bar and Grill in Hollister

Salon 218 in Hollister

Grillin & Chillin Ale House in Hollister

Esperanza Check Cashing in Hollister

19th Hole in Tres Pinos



“You get your heart filled when you do something to help others,” Valentine said. It makes you realize what you have and it makes you feel good to make sure people are getting what they need.”

