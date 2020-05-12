May 12 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

Fifty-eight confirmed cases since February, three active, 53 recovered; USDA Farm Service Agency has temporary job opening at Hollister office; May 13 county Zoom webinar to focus on retail business.

As of 4:50 p.m. on May 12 there are 58 confirmed cases in San Benito County since February, three of which are active, 53 recovered and two deaths. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Recent Articles

San Benito County seeks to ease more shelter-in-place restrictions—Supervisor Botelho said county was “one infection away” from failing to meet state requirements on easing restrictions.

COVID-19 testing open to the general public—Health department conducted 118 tests on May 10, with a daily capacity for 132.

Health

-The State has several hotlines for residents to call for suicide prevention, abuse, and mental health. Link to resources

-The Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA, helps protect workers from health and safety hazards in almost every workplace in California.

Visit Cal/OSHA for information about workplace safety and health.

File a confidential workplace safety complaint

File a whistleblower complaint if you suffer retaliation for reporting a workplace safety hazard

Obtain free consultation services

Contact Cal/OSHA at (844) 522-6734

Job Openings

-The USDA Farm Service Agency has a full-time temporary position open in the Hollister office, located at 2337 Technology Parkway, Suite A.

According to a recent release, the position consists of processing federal program applications plus general office work. This requires computer literacy and competency in math, along with excellent communication and organizational skills. Agriculture experience and/or education is a plus.

The USDA Farm Service Agency serves the farmers and ranchers in both San Benito and Santa Clara counties, providing various Farm Program monetary assistance. The successful candidate will acquire valuable skills working in an agricultural office environment and all training is provided.

If interested, send resume and un-official transcript to chris.keeler@usda.gov. The employment application is available online at https://www.fsa.usda.gov/Internet/FSA_File/fsa0675.pdf. Applicants must be U.S. citizens, and the final day to submit a resume is Friday, May 15.

If you have questions, please contact Chris Keeler, district director, at (209) 205-0043.

Government

State and federal elected official COVID-19 web pages.

-On Wednesday, May 13 at 5 p.m., the San Benito County Board of Supervisors will hold a Zoom webinar on San Benito County Business Sector: Retail (incorporating Curbside pickup).

-Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on May 12 that offices that cannot telecommute could open soon with modifications. The state now has guidelines for industries such a dine-in restaurants. Link to roadmap

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Cover your face (mouth and nose) with protective covering when in public

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions.

