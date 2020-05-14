May 14 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

Fifty-nine confirmed cases since February, four of which are active, 53 recovered; state offers disaster relief to undocumented adults ineligible for other forms of assistance; county supervisors to host May 15 manufacturing webinar; essential worker photo exhibition planned May 15-17.

With everything happening with the coronavirus pandemic, we at BenitoLink want to provide a roundup of recent articles, as well as closures and cancellations happening in San Benito County.

As of 4:46 p.m. on May 14 there are 59 confirmed cases in San Benito County since February, four of which are active, 53 recovered and two deaths. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Recent Articles

Legal documents to have in times of emergency—Planning that helps deal with the unexpected.

Health

On May 12, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state of California will allow some pharmacies to conduct coronavirus PCR testing (nose swab for presence/absence of virus). Link for more info

Openings

San Benito County is asking the business and restaurant sectors that were able to open and/or expand their business to please use the provided forms to self-certify compliance with the industry standards. According to a recent release, the county will not require an inspection prior to reopening restaurants and/or businesses.

Industry specific guidance for newly approved business sectors can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/industry-guidance/

Limited Services: Limited to full-service car washes, pet grooming, tanning facilities and landscape gardening. —State Checklist

Office-based Businesses: telework remains strongly encouraged —State Checklist

Outdoor museums: open gallery spaces and other public spaces —State Checklist

Manufacturing —State Checklist

Logistics / Warehousing Facilities —State Checklist

Childcare: for those outside of the essential workforce —State Guidance

Dine-in Restaurants: other amenities, like bars and gaming areas are not permitted in Stage Two. —State Checklist

In-store Retail: Shopping Malls, Destination Shopping Centers, Strip and Outlet Malls, and Swap Meets —State Checklist

Please follow the industry specific guidance, post the completed industry specific checklists along with the SBC Self-Certification Window Placard in your place of business. Link to placard is here

Job Openings

Infinity Staffing Services has reopened and has available jobs listed.

Government

Through the Disaster Relief Assistance for Immigrants Project, California is providing state-funded disaster relief assistance to undocumented adults who are ineligible for other forms of assistance, including assistance under the CARES Act and pandemic unemployment benefits, because of their immigration status. According to a recent release, state funding is expected to reach about 150,000 undocumented adults. An undocumented adult who qualifies can receive $500 in direct assistance, with a maximum of $1000 in assistance per household.

Applications for disaster relief assistance services will be available on May 18. Applications will not be accepted prior to May 18.

Link for more information.

Business

On May 15 at 5 p.m., San Benito County Supervisors Anthony Botelho and Peter Hernandez will host a virtual, industry-specific focus group for manufacturing through Zoom and live streamed through the San Benito County official Facebook page.

Webinar ID: 998 0584 2775 https://zoom.us/s/99805842775

Other

The San Benito County Arts Council and Marisa Duran Photography invite the community to drive through and experience an outdoor, digital art installation called Compassion and Courage: Our Frontline. This multimedia installation created by local photographer Marisa Duran features projected photographs interwoven with quotes and text, highlighting our community’s frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Arts Council is excited to explore innovative ways to present community accessible programming as well as to provide platforms for artworks that cannot currently be shown in traditional venues.

This outdoor exhibition can be viewed May 15-17 from 8:30-9: 30 p.m. at the following locations:

Friday, May 15: Fifth Street between West & Powell, Hollister.

Saturday, May 16: 190 Velado St. between Cushman and Severinsen, Hollister.

Sunday, May 17: 2581 Sadies Dr. between Brentwood and Mimosa, Hollister.

Viewing Protocol:

The Arts Council is asking that all community members, who drive through to visit this installation, follow and comply with all local social distancing and face covering orders and requirements as outlined in the Order of the Health Officer of the County of San Benito. Although it is not required to wear a face covering while driving alone, in a vehicle exclusively with other members of the same family, or if you remain in your vehicle with your windows up, we remind everyone of other orders still in place. These require that all community members continue to follow all social distancing requirements, including maintaining at least six feet of separation to the greatest extent possible and that each person wear a face covering in circumstances where it is difficult to maintain social distance compliance in outdoor spaces.

Resources

-The State has several hotlines for residents to call for suicide prevention, abuse, and mental health.Link to resources

-The Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA, helps protect workers from health and safety hazards in almost every workplace in California.

Visit Cal/OSHA for information about workplace safety and health.

File a confidential workplace safety complaint.

File a whistleblower complaint if you suffer retaliation for reporting a workplace safety hazard

Obtain free consultation services

Contact Cal/OSHA at (844) 522-6734.

State and federal elected officials’ COVID-19 web pages:

CDC/Coronavirus

San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency/Coronavirus

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Cover your face (mouth and nose) with protective covering when in public

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions.

BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is working around the clock during this time when accurate information is essential. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s news.