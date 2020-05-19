May 18 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

Sixty-one confirmed cases since February, six active, 53 recovered; San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery open for visitation Memorial Day Weekend, but no ceremonies planned; County to hold two Zoom webinars on May 20.

As of 5 p.m. on May 18 there are 61 confirmed cases in San Benito County since February, six of which are active, 53 recovered and two deaths. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Recent Articles

Hollister City Council votes to close San Benito Street for outdoor dining—Closure will allow restaurants to use space to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

El Teatro Campesino brings puppet show online—Educational outreach program continues through video lessons and visual arts.

Simple, delicious recipes to try at home—Jennifer Martin of Hollister offers cooking tips and meals to make with family.

Anzar High School garden helps feed teachers—Former principal Charlene McKowen assembles boxes of produce grown on campus.

Bill’s Bullpen prepares to reopen its doors—Hollister comic book shop resumes foot traffic May 20.

Gavilan College’s Hollister site director uses shelter time to sew masks—Funds contribute to Gavilan Student Emergency Fund.

Cancellations and Postponements

San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery has announced that it will be open for visitation from sunrise to sunset on Memorial Day Weekend, but that public events typically associated with Memorial Day—such as ceremonies and group placement of flags at gravesites—will not take place.

Openings

-On May 15, the Hollister City Council unanimously voted to temporarily close a portion of San Benito Street for outside dining to help downtown restaurants accommodate to social distancing guidelines while reopening. San Benito Street will be closed between Fourth Street and South Street from May 22 to Aug. 17, with the length of the closure allowing the city to examine making the change permanent, according to City Manager Brett Miller.

See full article above for more information.

-San Benito County is asking the business and restaurant sectors that were able to open and/or expand their business to please use the provided forms to self-certify compliance with the industry standards. According to a recent release, the county will not require an inspection prior to reopening restaurants and/or businesses.

Industry specific guidance for newly approved business sectors can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/industry-guidance/

Limited Services: Limited to full-service car washes, pet grooming, tanning facilities and landscape gardening. —State Checklist

Office-based Businesses: telework remains strongly encouraged —State Checklist

Outdoor museums: open gallery spaces and other public spaces —State Checklist

Manufacturing —State Checklist

Logistics / Warehousing Facilities —State Checklist

Childcare: for those outside of the essential workforce —State Guidance

Dine-in Restaurants: other amenities, like bars and gaming areas are not permitted in Stage Two. —State Checklist

In-store Retail: Shopping Malls, Destination Shopping Centers, Strip and Outlet Malls, and Swap Meets —State Checklist

Please follow the industry specific guidance, post the completed industry specific checklists along with the SBC Self-Certification Window Placard in your place of business. Link to placard is here

-There will be a county-led Zoom webinar on May 20 at 2 p.m. concerning nonprofits. A second meeting at 4 p.m. will provide a Spanish overview of various industries.

2 p.m. Nonprofits Webinar ID: 970 0861 3531

https://zoom.us/s/97008613531

4 p.m. Spanish Overview of Various Industries Webinar ID: 918 6905 4495

https://zoom.us/s/91869054495

Government

-On May 15, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a new COVID-19 relief bill, known as The HEROS Act. National news outlets are reporting that the act, if continued on in the Senate, will provide:

Access to the payments for immigrants, the measure removes the requirement of a Social Security number from CARES Act and allows people to file tax returns with a taxpayer identification number (or TIN).

Nearly $1 trillion in aid to state and local governments

Extending $600-per-week addition for unemployment benefits through January 2021

Expanded coronavirus testing, contact tracing and treatment and a requirement for the Trump administration to develop a national testing strategy

Enhancing tax credits for employers to keep workers on their payrolls

Support to help renters and homeowners make monthly rent, mortgage and utility payments

$10 billion for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, to support anticipated increases in participation for food stamps

$3.6 billion for grants to states for contingency planning and preparation for elections for federal office

A stimulus check up to $1,200 in payments (or $2,400 for married couples), with an extra $1,200 per dependent up to a maximum of three. The income thresholds are the same as in the earlier CARES Act, with money for people making up to $99,000 and couples up to $198,000. The amount would start to reduce from $1,200 above thresholds of $75,000 and $150,000, respectively.

The bill now moves to the Senate.

See Act summary here

Resources

-The State has several hotlines for residents to call for suicide prevention, abuse, and mental health.

Link to resources

-The Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA, helps protect workers from health and safety hazards in almost every workplace in California.

Visit Cal/OSHA for information about workplace safety and health.

File a confidential workplace safety complaint.

File a whistleblower complaint if you suffer retaliation for reporting a workplace safety hazard

Obtain free consultation services

Contact Cal/OSHA at (844) 522-6734.

State and federal elected officials’ COVID-19 web pages:

