May 29 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

Eighty-seven people have tested positive since February, 14 active, 71 recovered; county issues second call for free masks for businesses; several car processions to celebrate class of 2020 and 8th grade promotions in San Juan Bautista.

With everything happening with the coronavirus pandemic, we at BenitoLink want to provide a roundup of recent articles, as well as closures and cancellations happening in San Benito County.

As of 4:40 p.m. on May 29, 87 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since February. Fourteen of these are active, 71 have recovered, and two have died. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Openings

Starting June 2, the San Benito Free Library will be offering curbside pickup. Library customers will be able to request and pick up library materials Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Library customers can search for items online through the library catalog and place a hold on the materials they are requesting.

Health

-In order to assist with the re-opening of business, the San Benito County Office of Emergency Services in cooperation with the Governor’s Office will be distributing free masks to businesses located within the county. This is a second call for those businesses that have not received free facemarks for their employees yet.

The program is meant to help businesses get restarted by providing free facemasks for their employees as they restart business and services.

To request masks, complete the application at this link: https://arcg.is/15Xyq0

–Google, YouTube, and the Centers for Disease Control have put together a detailed list of mental wellbeing resources that provide access to information and care including: self-care, finding virtual health care and recognition, and PTSD and depression.

Link to resources website

Schools

Several car processions are set to celebrate the class of 2020 and 8th grade promotions in San Juan Bautista. Celebrations will take place on June 3, June 10 and June 11. Face covering and social distancing required.

The schedule is as follows:

Anzar High School Senior Car Parade

Thursday, June 11 at 3 p.m.

Procession in downtown SJB on Third Street from SJ School to SJB Library

San Juan School 8th Grade Car Parade

Wednesday, June 10 at 5:30 p.m.

Procession in downtown SJB on Third Street from SJ School to SJB Library

San Juan School, Mi Escuelita Preschool

Thursday, June 11 at 5 p.m.

Drive-thru in school parking lot

Aromas School, Mi Escuelita Preschool

Wednesday, June 3 at 5:30 p.m.

Drive-thru in school parking lot

Aromas 8th Grade

Monday, June 8 at 5:30 p.m.

Drive-thru in school parking lot

Arts

The San Benito County Arts Council recently awarded over $28,000 in local arts grants from their 2020 Arts Express! Grant Program, which supports local artists, art groups and arts and cultural organizations through direct funding. The purpose of the Arts Council’s Arts Express! grant program is to support cultural and artistic growth, foster arts accessibility and equity and promote cultural diversity in San Benito County. As a result of COVID-19, most grantees have been allowed to apply grant awards towards general operations, in order to help support and sustain these groups and individuals during this global pandemic.

This year’s grantees include:

Organizations- El Teatro Campesino, San Benito Stage Company, Chamberlain’s Youth Services, JMM Dance Company, Terra Cultura, Aromas Hills Artisans, Youth Alliance, Yamamoto Hula Ohana, Oriana Chorale, Animation Dance Community, Writers’ Collective and San Juan Committee

Individual Artists & Teachers- Victoria Murray, Kirti Bassendine, Kelly Hacker and Christina Ross

Schools- RO Hardin School, Ladd Lane School, Hollister Dual Language Academy and Anzar High School

Resources

-The State has several hotlines for residents to call for suicide prevention, abuse, and mental health.

Link to resources

-The Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA, helps protect workers from health and safety hazards in almost every workplace in California.

Visit Cal/OSHA for information about workplace safety and health.

File a confidential workplace safety complaint.

File a whistleblower complaint if you suffer retaliation for reporting a workplace safety hazard

Obtain free consultation services

Contact Cal/OSHA at (844) 522-6734.

State and federal elected officials’ COVID-19 web pages:

CDC/Coronavirus

San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency/Coronavirus

Childcare

Meals for seniors

Food Distribution Community Food Bank www.communityfoodbankofsbc.org

Drive-thru service at the marketplace Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1133 San Felipe Rd. Hollister.

Sign-ups for supplemental food are done by phone 831-637-0340

Food Distribution Salvation Army hollister.salvationarmy.org

Drive-thru service Tuesdays at 11 a.m. at 910 Buena Vista Rd. Hollister

Sign-ups not required

To schedule delivery call 310-753-6520

Public Assistance CalFresh/Medi-Cal/Cash Aid/GA

hhsa.cosb.us

apply online at www.c4yourself.com

831-636-4180

Unemployment Insurance Benefits Employment Development Department

apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/ui_online

831-638-3306

Senior Services Delivery of essential items and food city of Hollister and Jovenes de Antano

recreation@hollister.ca.gov

831-636-4390

Disability/Paid Family Leave Employment Development Department

apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/sdi_online

831-638-3306

United Way of San Benito County 2-1-1 Text your Zip Code to 831-898-211 or call 211 Text COVID2019 to 211211

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Cover your face (mouth and nose) with protective covering when in public

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions

BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is working around the clock during this time when accurate information is essential. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s news.