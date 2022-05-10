Mayra Zendejas celebrates 15 years with the San Benito County YMCA

Zendejas was presented with a milestone award at the Y’s Healthy Kids Day event.

Information received from YMCA of San Benito County

YMCA of San Benito County announced Mayra Zendejas, executive director of the YMCA of San Benito County, celebrated her 15th year of working for the organization on April 30. Zendejas was presented with a milestone award at the Y’s Healthy Kids Day event.

YMCA said Zendejas was born and raised in Hollister and is a proud Haybaler, graduating from San Benito High School. She has two children who are part of the Y family and have participated in YMCA events and programs. It continued to say Zendejas is a philanthropist who sits on the Community Food Bank board of directors and has supported other Central Coast branches throughout her career. She’s also a dog lover and rescuer.

“Mayra has spent the last 15 years serving San Benito County in numerous ways. Her passion, talents and skills have driven our branch to new heights in our community,” said Crystal Canchola, Senior Youth Development Director, with the YMCA. “She loves her work, members and community and its instilled passion throughout the community to get involved and give back.”

“Mayra is always willing to help others for the better of our cause.” said Salina Chacon, Health & Wellness Director. Chacon added that throughout Zendejas’ time with the San Benito YMCA, Zendejas has helped raise an average of $100,000 per year in financial assistance to be given back to families who need additional support. Mayra has also started and led community fundraising events, including the YMCA’s Golf Tournament and, most recently, the River Run 5k to be held this year on June 4th.

“Mayra has been a constant bright light in the San Benito community. Her passions shines through in everything she does. The San Benito YMCA would not be what it is today without Mayra’s 15 years of dedicated service. We thank her whole heartedly. Here is to 15 more,” said Amy Grames, chief operating officer of the Central Coast YMCA.

“I remember when we first meet, we were the youngest staff in the room – now we are the two with the most years of service. Thank you for always being there for the YMCA you’re an outstanding leader to staff and a role model in the community!! Congratulations on your 15 year Work Anniversary” said Robert Wollenzien, vice president of operations if the Central Coast YMCA.