MBCP and SVCE sign contract for solar and battery storage

Monterey Bay Community Power and Silicon Valley Clean Energy say contract will help meet local and state clean energy goals.

Information provided by Monterey Bay Community Power.

Community choice energy (CCE) providers Monterey Bay Community Power (MBCP) and Silicon Valley Clean Energy (SVCE) recently signed a 20-year contract for solar photovoltaic (PV) and battery storage with NextEra Energy Yellow Pine Energy Center I, LLC (“Yellow Pine”). According to a May 27 release, the Yellow Pine contract will help the two energy providers meet local clean energy goals, California energy goals, and long-term procurement requirements.

“We are delighted to partner with NextEra Energy, increasing our solar generation and battery storage portfolio,” said Tom Habashi, CEO of MBCP. “This long-term 20-year contract shows our dedication in partnership with SVCE to the advancement of renewable energy and battery storage in order to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions on behalf of the communities we serve.”

The solar storage project, located in Clark County, Nevada, will deliver California Renewable Portfolio Standard-eligible resources to both Monterey Bay Community Power and Silicon Valley Clean Energy beginning Dec. 2022 through Nov. 2042, according to the release. MBCP will contract for 75 MW of solar generating capacity and 39 MW of energy storage, serving 5% of its annual retail load. SVCE will contract for 50 MW of solar generating capacity and 26 MW of energy storage, serving 4% of its annual retail load.

“Adding this long-term solar and storage asset to SVCE’s portfolio, in partnership with MBCP, keeps us on the fast lane to bending the carbon curve downward, and at the same time enhances reliability and affordability for all our customers,” said SVCE CEO Girish Balachandran.

The release said the Yellow Pine contracts are a result of the joint Request for Offer issued by MBCP and SVCE in April 2019. In addition to Yellow Pine, two geothermal contracts, one with Coso Geothermal Power Holdings and one with Ormat Technologies Inc., and a solar storage contract with Rabbitbrush LLC, have been approved by both CCEs.

MBCP and SVCE have issued another joint RFO for additional renewable resources. More information can be found at SVCleanEnergy.org/solicitations.