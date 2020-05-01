MBEP gives award to San Benito Health Foundation practitioner

Family nurse practitioner Rediet Taddesse honored at sixth annual economic summit.

Information provided by Monterey Bay Economic Partnership.

Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP) has awarded its annual Public-Private Partnership Award to three outstanding healthcare workers, representing the public, private and nonprofit sectors and all three regions of the Monterey Bay. A San Benito County Health Foundation practitioner was one of those award winners.

According to an April 30 release, Rediet Taddesse accepted the award on behalf of the San Benito Health Foundation, a nonprofit health facility that coordinates comprehensive care for patients regardless of their ability to pay. Taddesse is a BSN, RN, and family nurse practitioner and has been at the forefront of the response to COVID-19. He has continued to provide care with a smile in spite of the unpredictable circumstances, the release said.

Rosa Vivian Fernandez, CEO of the San Benito Health Foundation, said, “Mr. Taddesse is a hero and a wonderful member of the San Benito Health Foundation family.”

MBEP’s Public-Private Partnership Award recognizes a particular project that has shown great coordination and teamwork between the public and private sectors. Past recipients include Abbott Square in Santa Cruz, and Tanimura and Antle’s Spreckels Crossing Farmworker Housing project. During the coronavirus pandemic, MBEP’s board of directors felt it was important to recognize healthcare individuals that represent the breadth of the region’s geography, and from each sector, the release said.

A replay of the full event and a follow-up recap is available at https://mbep.biz/2020-economic-summit/