MBEP holds its 7th annual State of the Region event

Kanyon Coyotewoman Sayers-Roods of the Costanoan Ohlone-Mutsun and Chumash Tribe kicks off the event with a tribal blessing and land acknowledgment.

Monterey Bay Economic Partnership held its annual State of the Region 2021 on Oct. 29. Among its various speakers was Assemblyman Robert Rivas who spoke on housing legislations. He begins his presentation at 2:47:30 of the video below, which is used with permission from MBEP.

Congressman Jimmy Panetta was also featured as a speaker along with Senator John Laird in discussing state and federal stimulus funds. This part of the event begins at 2:18:50 in the video.

The event kicked off with a tribal blessing and land acknowledgment by Kanyon Coyotewoman Sayers-Roods of the Costanoan Ohlone-Mutsun and Chumash Tribes that celebrated the region’s indigenous protocols and tribal history.