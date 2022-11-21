Measure G surpassing revenue estimates

It could generate $485 million over 30 years, according to an annual report.

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna

Since its implementation in 2018, Measure G has collected a total of $37.4 million, according to the annual report. During the 2021-22 fiscal year reporting period, tax revenues reached $12.7 million.

According to the Council of San Benito County Governments (COG) report, Measure G produced more sales tax revenue than was projected. COG estimated that Measure G would bring in about $8 million in each of its first four years.

In 2021-22, COG allocated $400,000 to San Juan Bautstita, $3.8 million to Hollister, and $3.8 million to San Benito County for local street and road reconstruction under Tier II.

COG approved the 2021-22 Measure G Annual Report at its Nov. 17 meeting without discussion as part of the regular agenda.

Voters in San Benito County passed Measure G in 2018. It added a 1% sales tax on local transactions for 30 years to fund improvements to local streets and roads. About half the revenue is allocated to the Hwy 25 expansion project and the measure is expected to generate $485 million over 30 years, according to the annual report.

COG administers the measure’s funding, while the Measure G Citizen Oversight Committee ensures that the agency’s projects uphold their mission to improve transportation system and promote social equity in San Benito County,

The allocations are made in three tiers:

Tier I: $242 million to the Hwy 25 widening project to reduce traffic congestion.

Tier II: $216 million to maintain local roads. San Benito County and Hollister will each receive 47.5% of these funds, while San Juan Bautista will receive the remaining 5%.

Tier III: $27 million for pedestrian and bicycle safety, future planning and other projects. This tier also includes 1% of funds for administration.

According to the report, there were no construction projects in the fiscal year 2021-22 in San Juan Bautista or Hollister. In the unincorporated area, the county did 0.4 miles of pavement rehabilitation along the 5000 block of Southside Road.

The BenitoLink Internship Program is a paid, skill-building program that prepares local youth for a professional career. This program is supported by Monterey Peninsula Foundation AT&T Golf Tour, United Way, Taylor Farms and the Emma Bowen Foundation.