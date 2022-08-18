Message for new residents: There are things to do around Hollister – but how to find out?

For the sake of new residents Jennifer Coile shares tips for finding information about community activities.

This community opinion was contributed by resident Jennifer Coile. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues.

“What circus?” “What parade?” In the past few weeks, I went to three community fun events as part of the Hollister 150th anniversary – free – but only a handful of people attended. Knowing that San Benito County’s population is 62,000, this makes me feel mad and sad.

And have you heard “there’s nothing to do around here” from people who moved here recently from San Jose and other more urbanized areas? When I moved here 20 years ago, there was a different flow of information for residents – the Free Lance newspaper published daily Monday to Friday, the no-cost Pinnacles newspaper delivered weekly to every household, and event posters were taped on windows all over downtown.

But community information networks have changed, so even though there are many events and activities, it’s tough to find out about them. Without a master calendar anywhere, the results are bored residents and frustrated people working hard to offer events in which few people participate.

For the sake of the people in the new houses, I’m sharing my tips for finding information about community activities beyond youth sports and school-related events. [Note: Due to Covid, some traditional events and activities are postponed].

Online Calendars:

San Benito County Chamber of Commerce Events Calendar: https://business.sanbenitocountychamber.com/events/calendar

Benito Link: benitolink.com/calendar

Free Lance newspaper: sanbenito.com/events-calendar

San Juan Bautista: www.sanjuanbautistaca.com/events-tours/events

Hollister Hills Recreational Vehicle Area: http://ohv.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=21873

The Garden Shoppe n’ Bar: tastings, movies, mystery theater, plant classes, https://www.gardenshoppeandbar.com/Calendar-of-Events

Calendar Published on paper:

Mission Village Voice: “hard copy” monthly newspaper with many distribution points throughout county, but can also be read online at https://www.missionvillagevoice.com

Posters and Flyers announcing events: Keep an eye out for bulletin boards, such as at the grocery stores, libraries, laundromats, Starbucks, San Benito Bene shop in downtown Hollister, San Benito County Chamber of Commerce plus the bulletin board between Windmill Market and San Juan Bautista post office. Also, they may be in store windows such as Bill’s Bullpen Baseball Cards & Comics.

Signs: Banners hanging over San Benito Street downtown; signs often posted at the intersection of Union Road and San Benito Street; in October, San Benito County Fair signs are posted on various highways; and announcements within San Benito (renamed Hollister?) High School’s digital sign at corner of Nash Road and San Benito Street.

Flyers: Some organizations have booths at the Hollister Farmer’s Market and hand out flyers about events (Wednesdays, May to September, 3 to 7:30 pm). Check at the San Benito County Chamber of Commerce office at 243 6th street in Hollister and the San Juan Bautista Welcome Center at 319 Third Street.

Stickers on your coffee cup lid: At the Java Express coffee drive-through on the corner of Tres Pinos Road and Cushman Street, you may find a sticker to remind you of the dates of an upcoming community event.

E-newsletters/regular emails:

Hollister Downtown Association (weekly): subscribe through https://downtownhollister.org/contact

Edible Monterey Bay (weekly – local food and wine events in Monterey and Santa Cruz Counties as well as San Benito County): subscribe through ediblemontereybay.com

City of Hollister: sign up at Hollister.ca.gov and check the box for “events”

Family Threads Quilt Shop in San Juan Bautista: subscribe to e-newsletter about classes and workshops, familythreadsquiltshop.com

Facebook: There are public and private FB pages that cover events in the county; public sites include “What’s Going On In San Benito County and Events in the County,” “What’s really going on in Hollister,” and “What’s happening in Hollister.” “What’s Going on Hollister, CA” is a private site. Otherwise, many publicly accessible sites that don’t require a password are shown in the listing of organizations and events below.

Individual organizations/event sponsors with websites and/or Facebook pages (in alphabetical order, sorted according to annual events or ongoing):

[PLEASE NOTE that I had cut and pasted list of 35 into the article but it is not appearing. I have attached the pdf and excel versions of the list]

Winery and Beer Taproom events (tastings and more): See websites and Facebook pages of individual wineries; some events for Wine Club members only, others open.

Examples of events suspended due to Covid:

– Moonlight hikes at Pinnacles National Park coordinated by National Park Service and Pinnacles National Park Foundation

– Classes and Workshops at Community Media Access Partnership (CMAP) community television studio

– Annual pedro party (locally invented card game) at the adobe clubhouse of the Native Daughters of the Golden West, San Juan Bautista Parlor No. 179

– Annual Bingo at Japanese American Citizens League Hall in San Juan Bautista

– Fundraisers and Friendraisers such as casino nights, gala dinners and dances to benefit and/or celebrate non-profits like the Hazel Hawkins Hospital Foundation, SBC Cattlewomen’s Association, CASA, League of United Latin American Citizens Council 2890, California Philanthropy Day

Maybe more? I’m a dinosaur (over age 50), maybe there’s some key info sharing networks that I’m missing, such as Instagram, Twitter, Tiktok?

Info in Spanish language? Some websites have Google translate.

Wouldn’t it be wonderful to have one calendar of events with everything listed in one place?