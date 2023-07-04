Information provided by County of San Benito

July 3, 12-year-old Belen was reported missing by her parents after running away from home.

Belen is Hispanic, 5’01” tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

Belen was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a skull and brown shorts. Belen is suspected of being in the area of Hollister High School.

If you see Belen or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office at 831-636-4080.