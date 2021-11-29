Mission 10 race returns Jan. 29

Registration available online now for 38th annual race sponsored by Hollister Rotary Club. All proceeds benefit local scholarships and charities.

Information provided by the Rotary Club of Hollister

The Rotary Club of Hollister and Mission 10 race committee invite you to kick off 2022 by joining our 38th annual event. We are so excited to be bringing back the popular TAC Distance Certified Half Marathon which takes you through the scenic and beautiful Anzar hills and past Anzar Lake. The 10 Miler, 5k and 1 Mile Kids Fun Run will be events for all ages.

The Rotary Club of Hollister (http://www.hollisterrotary.org) was one of the first Rotary Clubs established in California. The club has provided vast support to the community since 1925 in the form of monetary contributions for student scholarships, local charitable programs, and a large base of volunteers who help support many programs around the community and worldwide. In 2020 alone, the Rotary Club of Hollister gifted $36,000 in college scholarships to local students.

The Rotary Club of Hollister is growing this event while still maintaining the qualities appreciated by the runners who have made the Mission 10 a destination for years. This year, we are very excited to once again be awarding prizes for the top theme teams in the 5k race. (Please keep costumes family friendly!) With four different races, there is something for everyone on Jan. 29.

LOCATION: Mission Plaza, Second Street, San Juan Bautista, CA

TIMES: 1-Mile Fun Run 8:15 am | 1/2 Marathon 8:45 am | 10- Mile Race – 9:00 am | 5- Kilometer Race – 9:15 am

Race Day Registration begins at 7:15 am.

ENTRY FEES: Please visit www.mission10.com for current rates.

COURSE: TAC Certified 1/2 Marathon Race: Extension of 10 mile course, generally flat with small hills, passes Anzar Lake. TAC Certified 10 Mile Distance: Loop course, generally flat with one hill; Elevation gain 210 feet from 3.2 miles to 4.8 miles; Run back down same hill. 5 Kilometer Race: out and back; paved, flat.

Fees include Long Sleeve-shirt. Good training for marathon base. All races timed w/awards.

For more information: contact Bill Tiffany (831) 637-0071; by FAX at (831) 637-0092; by email [email protected]

Register online: at www.mission10.com

Like and follow the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Mission10Race/

Like and follow the Instagram page: https://instagram.com/mission10race

Visit Rotary Club of Hollister at www.hollisterrotary.org for mail-in registration, sponsorship and volunteer opportunities.

Please make checks payable to: Rotary Club of Hollister

About Rotary

Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members of more than 34,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas. Their work impacts lives at both the local and international levels, from helping families in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. For more information, visit Rotary.