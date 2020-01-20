Mission 10 Race returns to San Jaun Bautista

Jan. 25 event includes one-mile fun run, 5k, 10-mile distance and half-marathon.

This article was contributed by Rotary Club of Hollister.

Now in its 37th year, the Mission 10 Race is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Hollister and raises funds for community service programs and college scholarships. Runners and walkers of all ages from near and far will come together at the Mission Plaza lawn to train for upcoming races, beat personal records, or just for fun. The event brings a lot of families and friends together for an energetic and exciting time. Participants are encouraged to dress up in groups and sign-up for the Theme Team Competition at the race’s Information Booth. The top theme teams will be awarded trophies. Please keep costumes family friendly.

Location: Mission Plaza, Second Street, San Juan Bautista, CA

Times: 1 Mile Fun Run—8:15 a.m. | 1/2 Marathon—8:45 a.m. | 10 Mile Race—9 a.m. | 5 Kilometer Race—9:15 a.m.

Race day registration begins at 7:15 a.m.

Entry fees: Please visit www.mission10.com for current rates.

Course: TAC Certified 1/2 Marathon Race: Extension of 10-mile course, generally flat with small hills, passes Anzar Lake. TAC Certified 10-Mile distance: Loop course, generally flat with one hill; Elevation gain 210 feet from 3.2 miles to 4.8 miles; Run back down same hill. 5 Kilometer Race: out and back; paved, flat.

Fees include long sleeve shirt. Good training for marathon base. All races timed w/awards except for the kids one-mile.

Thanks to the growing popularity of the race, the Rotary Club of Hollister awarded $28,000 in college scholarships in 2019 to 15 local students that reside in San Benito County. That is the largest amount allocated in the club’s 95 years of existence.

Youth programs and scholarships have been a strong focus for the club for many decades, in addition to other local programs (Stuff the Bus, 12 Days of Giving, etc.) and international projects (construction of clean water wells in Nigeria, Cameroon and Ghana; sanitation in Nigeria and Ghana; maternal health in Nigeria; education in Mexico, Philippines, and South America; literacy; oxygen generator and supplies in Ethiopia; micro-loans for women entrepreneurs in Guatemala, polio eradication globally and much more).

The Rotary Club of Hollister was founded in 1925 and lives by the motto “Service Above Self.” For more information about the club visit www.hollisterrotary.org.