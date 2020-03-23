Modified hours for San Benito County government services

Though several offices are closed, phone and email contact are still available.

Information provided by San Benito County Public Information Officer David Westrick.

In order to prioritize service to the public and to mitigate the possibility of incidental exposures of COVID-19 to the public and employees, the listed adjustments to San Benito County government services are as follows:

DEPARTMENT ADJUSTED HOURS Probation 9 AM – 4 PM, Modified lobby for SD* District Attorney 9 AM – 4 PM, Modified lobby for SD* Child Support Services Closed PC* or email COG Closed Library Closed PC* or email UC Extension Closed Assessor Closed PC* or email County Counsel Appointment only PC* RMA Closed PC* and email, staff on-duty Behavioral Health 8 AM – 5 PM, Modified lobby for SD* Treasurer/Tax 8:30 AM – Noon, Modified lobby for SD* Ag Closed, Appt only, PC* Admin (no change in hours) Modified lobby for SD* HHSA (no change in hours) Modified lobby for SD* Clerk, Recorder, Elections, Auditor Closed, PC* and email, drop box 8 AM – 5 PM Jail Lobby open SD* Sheriff’s Office Closed PC* Juvenile Hall Closed PC*

SD* = Social distancing

PC*= Phone contact available

In a recent release, David Westrick, county public information officer, said residents should practice due diligence by washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after having been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. Practice social distancing. Continue to shelter-in-place.