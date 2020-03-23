Modified hours for San Benito County government services

Information provided by San Benito County Public Information Officer David Westrick.
In order to prioritize service to the public and to mitigate the possibility of incidental exposures of COVID-19 to the public and employees, the listed adjustments to San Benito County government services are as follows:
|DEPARTMENT
|ADJUSTED HOURS
|Probation
|9 AM – 4 PM, Modified lobby for SD*
|District Attorney
|9 AM – 4 PM, Modified lobby for SD*
|Child Support Services
|Closed PC* or email
|COG
|Closed
|Library
|Closed PC* or email
|UC Extension
|Closed
|Assessor
|Closed PC* or email
|County Counsel
|Appointment only PC*
|RMA
|Closed PC* and email, staff on-duty
|Behavioral Health
|8 AM – 5 PM, Modified lobby for SD*
|Treasurer/Tax
|8:30 AM – Noon, Modified lobby for SD*
|Ag
|Closed, Appt only, PC*
|Admin
|(no change in hours) Modified lobby for SD*
|HHSA
|(no change in hours) Modified lobby for SD*
|Clerk, Recorder, Elections, Auditor
|Closed, PC* and email, drop box 8 AM – 5 PM
|Jail
|Lobby open SD*
|Sheriff’s Office
|Closed PC*
|Juvenile Hall
|Closed PC*
SD* = Social distancing
PC*= Phone contact available
In a recent release, David Westrick, county public information officer, said residents should practice due diligence by washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after having been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. Practice social distancing. Continue to shelter-in-place.