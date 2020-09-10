Monterey Bay Community Power changes name to Central Coast Community Energy

Agency expands service area to 29 cities and four counties.

Monterey Bay Community Power issued a recent release about the adoption of its new name, Central Coast Community Energy (CCCE), and a new and affordable pathway to 100% renewable energy by 2030 to provide more enduring impact toward the agency’s original goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

According to the release, CCCE’s pathway ensures 60% of its energy supply will come from new renewable resources by 2025 and 100% by 2030 putting CCCE 15 years ahead of the state’s clean energy goals. Adopted on Sept. 2, the new strategy will move power purchasing towards optimizing increasing low-cost renewable energy and energy storage technologies as well as closer to seeking renewable energy projects within its expansive service area.

“With the formal adoption of our new name, Central Coast Community Energy, we are charting a new course to achieve significant and meaningful reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, aiming to reach 100% renewable energy by 2030. CCCE’s new resource procurement strategy comes at an opportune time when we can further capitalize on low cost long term new renewable energy projects to achieve an even greater impact on the environment while lowering customer cost,” said CEO Tom Habashi.

The release said the new name reflects the agency’s expanded service area of 29 cities and four counties including San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, as well as Del Rey Oaks starting in early 2021. These communities join CCCE’s existing service area in Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz counties and the cities of San Luis Obispo and Morro Bay.