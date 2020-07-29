Monterey Bay Community Power offers electric car charging webinar

Free presentation to cover infrastructure, length of time to charge and more.

Information provided by Monterey Bay Community Power .

Monterey Bay Community Power will hold a free electric vehicle charging webinar on Thursday, Aug. 6 from 12-1 p.m. through Zoom.

Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IvFUHPcrR2CSqJC9aVZrgA

https://mbeva.org/events/

According to a recent release, the webinar is a free presentation that will cover:

Electricity and Renewable Energy Basics

Charging Differences: Level 1, Level 2, and DC Fast

Charging Infrastructure: Where to Charge on a Trip and Locally

Length of Time to Charge

Cost of Charging

Best Charging Times

Affordability of Purchasing an electric vehicle

“Education plays an important role in assisting our communities with the transition from fossil fuels to clean and renewable energy resources; transportation is one of the biggest contributors to greenhouse gasses,” MBCP Energy Programs Interim Director Dan Bertoldi said in the release.