Monterey Bay Community Power offers electric car charging webinar

Free presentation to cover infrastructure, length of time to charge and more.
Photo courtesy of Pixabay.

Monterey Bay Community Power will hold a free electric vehicle charging webinar on Thursday, Aug. 6 from 12-1 p.m. through Zoom.

Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IvFUHPcrR2CSqJC9aVZrgA
According to a recent release, the webinar is a free presentation that will cover:

  • Electricity and Renewable Energy Basics
  • Charging Differences: Level 1, Level 2, and DC Fast
  • Charging Infrastructure: Where to Charge on a Trip and Locally
  • Length of Time to Charge
  • Cost of Charging
  • Best Charging Times
  • Affordability of Purchasing an electric vehicle

“Education plays an important role in assisting our communities with the transition from fossil fuels to clean and renewable energy resources; transportation is one of the biggest contributors to greenhouse gasses,” MBCP Energy Programs Interim Director Dan Bertoldi said in the release.

