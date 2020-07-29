Monterey Bay Community Power offers electric car charging webinar

Information provided by Monterey Bay Community Power .
Monterey Bay Community Power will hold a free electric vehicle charging webinar on Thursday, Aug. 6 from 12-1 p.m. through Zoom.
Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IvFUHPcrR2CSqJC9aVZrgA
https://mbeva.org/events/
According to a recent release, the webinar is a free presentation that will cover:
- Electricity and Renewable Energy Basics
- Charging Differences: Level 1, Level 2, and DC Fast
- Charging Infrastructure: Where to Charge on a Trip and Locally
- Length of Time to Charge
- Cost of Charging
- Best Charging Times
- Affordability of Purchasing an electric vehicle
“Education plays an important role in assisting our communities with the transition from fossil fuels to clean and renewable energy resources; transportation is one of the biggest contributors to greenhouse gasses,” MBCP Energy Programs Interim Director Dan Bertoldi said in the release.