Monterey Bay Economic Partnership offering small business relief webinar

Jan. 21 event to cover grant programs available through federal and state relief packages to help business owners get back on track through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Information provided by County of San Benito.

Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP), a local economic partner of San Benito County, is offering a Jan. 21 webinar to help small business owners navigate the next available funding and assistance options available.

The webinar will cover grant programs available through federal and state relief packages to help get back on track through the COVID-19 crisis.

Included are:

CAA—Consolidated Appropriations Act (Follow-up to CARES Act)

PPP Round 1 Forgiveness and Round 2 Requirements

CA Relief Grant Program

The webinar is free, but registration is required. Register here