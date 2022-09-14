Monterey County Farm Bureau endorses Peter Hernandez for Congress

Hernandez spoke to directors about policies that support law enforcement, tackling inflationary pressures, and improving immigration policies for fairness.

Information provided by Peter Hernandez for Congress

Peter Hernandez for Congress announced it received an endorsement from the Monterey County Farm Bureau.

According to the statement from the Farm Bureau in the news release, Hernandez interviewed with the directors of the Farm Bureau and stated he believes in policies that support law enforcement and community safety, tackling inflationary pressures due to overspending by government, and supports improving immigration policies for fairness and the farm employment sector.

“Farmers and their families who grow the food we depend on are being threatened with closure due to overarching government reach on traditional fertilization practices in the name of the environment,” Hernandez said in the news release. “The policies being pushed upon them are threatening their ability to maintain production and make ends meet threatening closure. I will fight to maintain farmers autonomy and support farmer’s choice policies.”

The release added that Monterey County Farm Bureau was founded in 1917 and represents farmers and ranchers in the interest of promoting and protecting agriculture throughout Monterey County.

“We strive to improve the ability of those engaged in production agriculture to provide a reliable source of food and fiber through reasonable stewardship of our local resources,” the Farm Bureau said in the release.

According to the release, Peter Hernandez is a first generation Mexican-American, running as the Republican candidate for California Congressional District 18. He was born and raised in San Benito County by parents who worked the fields, and he grew up in the agricultural community.

“As a small business owner today, Peter understands firsthand the dedication and creativity required for a small business to thrive,” the release said. “And as a Hispanic man, Peter is dedicated to engaging Hispanic families in the civic and electoral process and looks forward to serving as their voice and representative in US Congress.”

Hernandez currently holds office as the chair of the San Benito County Board of Supervisors.