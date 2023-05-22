Moonlight Walk set for June 2

REACH and BenitoLink invite the public to a Moonlight Walk on June 2. The event is free and starts at 6:30 p.m. Guests are asked to be ‘off-the-trail’ by 9:30 p.m.
The walk takes place at the Anza Trail in San Juan Bautista. Registration opens at the site at 6:30 p.m. at the trail head.
Walkers, please register to account for stragglers and safety.
Parking is limited, so carpooling is advised.
- Families Welcome! Dogs on leash OK
- Bring your own water bottle
- Dress in layers, comfy shoes, flashlights with RED FILTER ONLY to preserve night vision for walkers
- The walk is a moderately strenuous 1 to 2.5 miles uphill (2-5 miles total).
For questions, call or text Kim Johnson at 831-673-0665, or email [email protected]
On June 2 the moon rises 7:13 p.m., while the sun sets 8:20 p.m. It is a magical atmosphere called the ‘Golden Hour.’ Perfect event for families and friends to enjoy a fun moonlight trail adventure before bedtime. A lasting memory you’ll talk about for a long while.