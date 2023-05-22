Moonlight Walk set for June 2

Venture out and take advantage of this wonderful evening adventure.

Kids head home after reaching the top of the De Anza Trail in San Juan Bautista during the 2019 Moonlight Walk. Photo provided by Karminder Brown.

REACH and BenitoLink invite the public to a Moonlight Walk on June 2. The event is free and starts at 6:30 p.m. Guests are asked to be ‘off-the-trail’ by 9:30 p.m.

The walk takes place at the Anza Trail in San Juan Bautista. Registration opens at the site at 6:30 p.m. at the trail head.

Walkers, please register to account for stragglers and safety.

Parking is limited, so carpooling is advised.

Families Welcome! Dogs on leash OK

Bring your own water bottle

Dress in layers, comfy shoes, flashlights with RED FILTER ONLY to preserve night vision for walkers

The walk is a moderately strenuous 1 to 2.5 miles uphill (2-5 miles total).

For questions, call or text Kim Johnson at 831-673-0665, or email [email protected]

On June 2 the moon rises 7:13 p.m., while the sun sets 8:20 p.m. It is a magical atmosphere called the ‘Golden Hour.’ Perfect event for families and friends to enjoy a fun moonlight trail adventure before bedtime. A lasting memory you’ll talk about for a long while.