More routes and faster bus trips from Gilroy to San Jose announced

VTA says the Rapid 568 can cut down transportation time on this route from the Gilroy Transit Center to downtown San Jose 33%.

Santa Clara County Valley Transit Authority (VTA) just launched the new Rapid 568 bus route between Gilroy and Downtown San Jose and the route is an average of 36 minutes faster than previous routes. The 568 replaces the now discontinued Express 168, offering passengers faster, more frequent bus service throughout the weekdays from South County into Downtown San Jose. Rapid 568 is estimated to take about one hour and 24 minutes from Gilroy Transit Center to downtown San Jose. The route’s lowered standard fare of $2.50 (compared to the previous $5 Express fare) makes the service free for Smart Pass holders.

The new bus service called Rapid 568 runs every 30 minutes from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Prior to this new route, anyone who wanted to travel during the day on VTA from South County to Downtown San Jose would be limited to local Route 68, which can take nearly 2 hours end-to-end. The Rapid 568 cuts down that travel time by as much at 30%,” VTA explained.

VTA explained in their news release, “This route is especially helpful for those who travel to work/school outside the standard peak commute hours as it provides service all throughout the weekday, while the prior Express route only operated four northbound AM/southbound PM trips during peak commute.”