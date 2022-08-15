Multi-jurisdictional effort seeking input on charging station sites

The public may use the interactive online mapping tool to identify desired sites.

Information provided by Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.

Santa Barbara County Association of Governments is seeking public input for future electric vehicle charging station sites in six California Central Coast counties, including San Benito.

“The goal is to identify ideal locations for new public charging stations in the six counties between Ventura, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties,” according to the release. “Electric vehicles are essential to the fight against climate change, and more charging stations are needed to recharge vehicles, particularly in rural and traditionally underserved communities.”

According to the release, the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, Association of Monterey Bay Governments (AMBAG), and San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG), along with Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey Santa Cruz, and San Benito counties partnered to develop this strategy.

It added the agencies collaborated on an interactive online mapping tool that the public can use to share their “valuable and necessary input.” The digital interactive mapping tool is now live and will be accessible through October 2022.

The feedback gathered from the mapping tool will help to create the Central Coast Zero Emission Vehicle Strategy.

“Electric cars are the future of transportation and the number of these vehicles on the road continues to grow,” said SBCAG Board Chair, Das Williams. “We want to make charging as effortless as possible and need the public’s help to identify opportunities to make it even better and easier to charge on the fly.”

