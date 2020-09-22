Nail salons can open indoors with modifications

Businesses must follow guidance for personal care services to create a safer environment for workers and patrons.

Information provided by the County of San Benito.

On Sept. 22, Gov. Gavin Newsom said that California has revised the criteria for nail salons. The new revised criteria allows for nail salons to open indoors with modifications in counties listed as widespread risk level (purple tier), including San Benito County.

According to a recent press release, nail salons must follow this guidance for personal care services to create a safer environment for workers and patrons. Review the guidance, prepare a plan, and post the checklist for personal care services in your workplace to show customers and employees that you’ve reduced the risk and are open for business.

Additionally, wearing a mask or face covering is required statewide in public or common spaces. Employers must provide face coverings to workers or must reimburse workers for the reasonable cost of obtaining them.

The updated guidance can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/. For any local questions or concerns you can email publichealthreferral@cosb.us or call (831) 636-4113