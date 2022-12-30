National Weather Service issues flood watch

Rain is expected for six of the next seven days.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the Central Coast including Monterey, San Benito County and the Valley for Dec. 30-31 from 10 p.m. to 10 p.m.

According to the advisory, a series of systems brought rain to Northern and Central California starting Dec. 29 and continuing through New Year’s Eve day.

“Light to moderate rain will continue to saturate soils across the region today, ahead of a strong Pacific storm tonight through Saturday,” the advisory said. “Moderate to heavy rain will develop late this afternoon and evening across North Bay before spreading south and east during the late night and early morning hours on Saturday. Therefore, increased runoff will result in rapid rises and flooding of area rivers, streams, and creeks.”

The advisory includes mountains of San Benito County And interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park, Northern Salinas Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast and Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio.

Areas in northern California include East Bay Hills, East Bay Interior Valleys, Eastern Santa Clara Hills, Northern Monterey Bay, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose and Santa Cruz Mountains. In western California, San Francisco.

According to the seven-day weather forecast, there is a chance of rain every day except Jan. 1, which is expected to be sunny.