National Weather Service issues frost advisory

Temperatures are expected to be around 36 degrees.

Information provided by County of San Benito

The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for Nov. 10 from Midnight until 9 a.m.

The release said if temperatures fall below 35 degrees, frost could form and could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation. It added it is advised to protect such vegetation.

Areas affected include Hollislter Valley, Northern Salinas and parts of Santa Clara County.

The National Weather Service forecasts the lows to be between 34-37 degrees and highs to be between 54-58 degrees through Nov. 12.