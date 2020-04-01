New extended and more restrictive shelter in place order issued

Information provided by San Benito County Public Information Officer David Westrick.
San Benito County has extended a more restrictive Shelter in Place
Order effective at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 and will continue to be in effect until
Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. or until it is extended, rescinded, superseded, or amended
in writing by the Health Officer, Dr. Marty Fenstersheib. The previous order was set to expire on
April 7, 2020.
While the prior order has been effective in reducing the rate of transmission of the novel
coronavirus (COVID-19), it is not enough. There has been a significant increase in the number of
positive cases from COVID-19, which is beginning to strain healthcare resources. “This new
extended Order is more restrictive than the previous order due increase number of cases in our
county and the absolute need for us to maintain safe physical differences,” stated Dr.
Fenstersheib. As of today there have been 21 confirmed cases in San Benito County.
Dr. Fenstersheib, along with county officials determined that more and stricter social distancing
is needed to slow the rate of spread, prevent deaths, and stop our health care system from
becoming overwhelmed. “Extending the stay-at-home order should reduce the number of sick
patients seeking care at one time, giving us time to acquire more medical supplies for providers
who will be providing care to people sick with COVID-19,” stated Dr. Fenstersheib. “The
extension will allow doctors and nurses to better treat those who do get sick and save countless
lives.” This order complements the indefinite statewide stay-at-home order issued by Governor
Gavin Newsom earlier this month.
Like the previous local order, the new order requires people to stay at home except for doing
essential activities, such as grocery shopping. Essential business will be required to post and
enforce physical distancing protocols for their establishments in order to protect the health and
safety of the workers and patrons. Non-essential businesses will remain closed.
The new order adds some clarifying language around essential businesses and activities, as well
as some new directives, including:
Use of playgrounds, dog parks, public picnic areas, and similar recreational areas is
prohibited. These areas must be closed to public use.
Use of shared public recreational facilities such as golf courses, tennis and basketball
courts is prohibited. These facilities must be closed for recreational use.
Sports requiring people to share a ball or other equipment must be limited to people in
the same household
Requires essential businesses to develop a social distancing protocol before April 3,
2020
Funerals limited to no more than 10 people attending
Essential businesses expanded to include service providers that enable residential
transactions (notaries, title companies, Realtors, etc.); funeral homes and cemeteries;
moving companies, rental car companies and rideshare services that specifically enable
essential activities
Essential businesses that continue to operate facilities must scale down operations to
their essential component only
“Social distancing is the most powerful tool to slow the spread of COVID-19, a virus so new that
it has no approved medicines or vaccines,” stated Dr. Fenstersheib. “What we need now, for
the health of all our community, is for people to stay home. Even though it has been difficult,
we have stepped up to the challenge so far, and we need to reaffirm our commitment. We
need more time to flatten the curve, to prepare our local hospital for a surge, and to do
everything we can to minimize the harm that the virus causes to our community.”
Similar orders are also in effect across the six most populous counties of the Bay Area, including
in Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Contra Costa, and Alameda Counties.
Additional counties may issue the same or similar orders.
This Order is a legal Order issued under the authority of California law. All residents of San
Benito County are required to comply, and it is a crime (a misdemeanor) not to follow the
Order.
Frequently asked questions will be posted in English and Spanish on the San Benito County
Public Health Services website at http://hhsa.cosb.us/publichealth/ by Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Stay informed. To watch a video from our county Health Officer on preventing the spread of
COVID-19 please go to https://hhsa.cosb.us/publichealth/communicable-disease/coronavirus/. For
more information about COVID-19, see the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website at
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html, call 211 or text “COVID19” to 211211
or visit the San Benito County Public Health Services website for updated local information at
http://hhsa.cosb.us/publichealth/.
