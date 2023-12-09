Lea este articulo en español aquí.

An unknown pathogen has been causing a respiratory infection in dogs in parts of the United States including the West Coast.

According to Cornell School of Veterinary Medicine, “a highly contagious upper respiratory infection in dogs has been occurring in many parts of the country, with symptoms similar to canine influenza, kennel cough. The cause of the illness has not yet been determined.”

On its website the school’s Animal Health Diagnostic Center lists the symptoms as:

Coughing

Sneezing

Labored breathing

Nose or eye discharge

Lethargy

Decreased appetite

The infection has been found in dogs in California and Oregon. The American Veterinary Medical Association’s website states the infectious agent that causes the disease has yet to be determined.

No veterinary clinic in San Benito County or surrounding areas has reported the illness.

The County of Los Angeles Public Health reported receiving 10 reports since Nov. 16 from veterinarians of dogs that have respiratory illness “but tested negative on the respiratory panel that tests for common viruses and bacteria seen in dogs with similar symptoms.”

The cases reported to The Oregon Department of Agriculture appear to fall within the following clinical syndromes:

Chronic mild to moderate inflammation of the trachea lasting six to eight weeks or longer, which is minimally or not responsive to antimicrobials

Chronic pneumonia that is minimally or not responsive to antimicrobials

Acute pneumonia that rapidly becomes severe and often leads to poor outcomes in as little as 24 to 36 hours

UC Davis school of Veterinary Medicine states, “Clinical signs have been similar to those caused by a variety of common CIRDC [canine infectious respiratory disease complex] pathogens such as parainfluenza virus and Bordetella, with cough and discharge from the eyes and nose. However, concerns have been raised about an unusually long duration of illness (three to eight weeks) in some affected dogs (the typical duration is one to two weeks).”

It adds that dog owners that contact other dogs in the community should be aware of the existence of CIRDC and be proactive to reduce the chance that their dog develops the illness.

It lists the following as ways to keep dogs healthy:

Ensure your dog(s) are vaccinated against the pathogens for which vaccines are available (Bordetella, parainfluenza, influenza H3N2, canine adenovirus, and distemper), as well as other infectious diseases for which vaccination is recommended.

If you must board your dog: Ensure your dog is vaccinated at least one week before entering the facility. Use reputable facilities that practice good hygiene, do not board large numbers of dogs simultaneously, and that require proof of vaccination for Bordetella, parainfluenza, distemper, hepatitis, parvovirus, H3N2 influenza virus, and Leptospira with a booster at least one week in advance of boarding.

If you adopt a dog from a breeder or shelter, keep it away from other dogs for two weeks to make sure it does not have respiratory illness, which could then be transmitted to other dogs in the community (or other illness such as diarrhea). Choose to purchase dogs from North America rather than importing a dog from another country where different pathogens may be circulating. The stress of importation can also contribute to increased severity of illness.

If your dog develops signs of respiratory illness, keep it away from other dogs for at least two weeks, and ideally until signs have ceased. If your dog has respiratory illness signs and is lethargic or eating less, contact your veterinarian and let them know if there is a possibility your dog has a contagious respiratory disease. They will then take appropriate precautions to minimize transmission in the waiting room and other parts of the hospital, if hospitalization is required.

There are other causes of respiratory signs that are not contagious, such as fungal disease, heart failure, migrating plant awns and cancer, so do not assume that your dog has CIRDC if your dog develops illness. Your dog should be evaluated by a veterinarian if signs persist more than a few days or are getting worse, and as soon as possible if your dog is lethargic or not eating.

There is currently no information regarding the likelihood of the disease crossing over to wild canids such as coyotes, wolves and foxes. There is also no information about pathogens crossing over to people.

