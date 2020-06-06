New state guidance released for specific sectors of Stage Three

Information provided by the County of San Benito.
The California Department of Public Health released guidance for additional sectors in Stage Three on June 5. This guidance provides sectors with information on public health modifications they should implement prior to reopening. After reviewing of local data requirements related to COVID-19 spread and county preparedness, Public Health Officer David Ghilarducci will make the final decision about the timing for opening a sector. A press release will be distributed when the sector is approved to open by the health officer. Please remember no sectors will be open prior to June 12.
The following Statewide guidance was released for the following:
- Day Camps
- Schools and School Based Programs
- Updated ChildCare Programs and Providers
- Family Friendly Practices for Employers
- Support for Working Families
The following guidance for Variance Counties was released for the following:
- Campgrounds, RV Parks, and Outdoor Recreation
- Hotels for tourism and individual travel
- Card rooms and Racetracks
- Family Entertainment Centers
- Restaurants, Bars, and Wineries
- Gyms and Fitness Centers
- Museums, Galleries, Zoos, and Aquariums
- Casinos
The following sectors, businesses, establishments, or activities are not permitted to operate in the State of California at this time:
- Personal services such as nail salons, tattoo parlors, body waxing
- Indoor playgrounds such as bounce centers, ball pits and laser tag
- Movie theaters and live theater
- Saunas and steam rooms
- Nightclubs
- Concert venues
- Festivals
- Theme parks
- Higher education