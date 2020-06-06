New state guidance released for specific sectors of Stage Three

No sectors will be open prior to June 12.

Information provided by the County of San Benito.

The California Department of Public Health released guidance for additional sectors in Stage Three on June 5. This guidance provides sectors with information on public health modifications they should implement prior to reopening. After reviewing of local data requirements related to COVID-19 spread and county preparedness, Public Health Officer David Ghilarducci will make the final decision about the timing for opening a sector. A press release will be distributed when the sector is approved to open by the health officer. Please remember no sectors will be open prior to June 12.

The following Statewide guidance was released for the following:

The following guidance for Variance Counties was released for the following:

The following sectors, businesses, establishments, or activities are not permitted to operate in the State of California at this time: