No walk-in COVID-19 OptumServe testing until further notice

In a Jan. 12 news release, the County of San Benito said that due to limited staffing and testing supplies the Hollister OptumServe site will not be accommodating walk-in appointments until further notice. This is the site located at Hazel Hawkins Community Health Center Building 2, Suite B, 930 Sunset Drive, Hollister.
Call or log onto to www.lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1123 for appointment.
Other options for testing:
Pinnacle Healthcare (Including rapid testing) – open to all residents
https://www.pinnacleweb.com/services/covid-19-testing/
Walgreens
COVID-19 Testing | Select Location | Walgreens
Virus Geeks
Virus Geeks – COVID-19 PCR Test, COVID-19 Mobile Testing Service
Monterey County:
COVID-19 Testing Locations | Monterey County, CA
Santa Cruz County
Get Tested (santacruzhealth.org)
Santa Clara County
FREE COVID-19 Testing Sites – Emergency Operations Center – County of Santa Clara (sccgov.org)
Merced County
Testing Locations | Merced County, CA – Official Website
San Benito County COVID-19 Hotline 831-636-4113