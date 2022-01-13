No walk-in COVID-19 OptumServe testing until further notice

You can still test with an appointment and other local testing locations are available.

COVID-19 testing site set up inside the Veterans Memorial Building in Hollister. File photo by Robert Eliason.

Information provided by County of San Benito

In a Jan. 12 news release, the County of San Benito said that due to limited staffing and testing supplies the Hollister OptumServe site will not be accommodating walk-in appointments until further notice. This is the site located at Hazel Hawkins Community Health Center Building 2, Suite B, 930 Sunset Drive, Hollister.

Call or log onto to www.lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1123 for appointment.

Other options for testing:

Pinnacle Healthcare (Including rapid testing) – open to all residents

https://www.pinnacleweb.com/services/covid-19-testing/

Walgreens

COVID-19 Testing | Select Location | Walgreens

Virus Geeks

Virus Geeks – COVID-19 PCR Test, COVID-19 Mobile Testing Service

Monterey County:

COVID-19 Testing Locations | Monterey County, CA

Santa Cruz County

Get Tested (santacruzhealth.org)

Santa Clara County

FREE COVID-19 Testing Sites – Emergency Operations Center – County of Santa Clara (sccgov.org)

Merced County

Testing Locations | Merced County, CA – Official Website

San Benito County COVID-19 Hotline 831-636-4113