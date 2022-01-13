News Release

No walk-in COVID-19 OptumServe testing until further notice

You can still test with an appointment and other local testing locations are available.
COVID-19 testing site set up inside the Veterans Memorial Building in Hollister. File photo by Robert Eliason.
COVID-19 testing site set up inside the Veterans Memorial Building in Hollister. File photo by Robert Eliason.
Testing flyer courtesy of SBC
Testing flyer courtesy of SBC

Information provided by County of San Benito

In a Jan. 12 news release, the County of San Benito said that due to limited staffing and testing supplies the Hollister OptumServe site will not be accommodating walk-in appointments until further notice. This is the site located at Hazel Hawkins Community Health Center Building 2, Suite B, 930 Sunset Drive, Hollister.

 

Call or log onto to www.lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1123 for appointment.

Other options for testing:

Pinnacle Healthcare (Including rapid testing) – open to all residents

https://www.pinnacleweb.com/services/covid-19-testing/

Walgreens
COVID-19 Testing | Select Location | Walgreens

Virus Geeks
Virus Geeks – COVID-19 PCR Test, COVID-19 Mobile Testing Service

Monterey County:
COVID-19 Testing Locations | Monterey County, CA

Santa Cruz County
Get Tested (santacruzhealth.org)

Santa Clara County
FREE COVID-19 Testing Sites – Emergency Operations Center – County of Santa Clara (sccgov.org)

Merced County
Testing Locations | Merced County, CA – Official Website

San Benito County COVID-19 Hotline 831-636-4113

 

BenitoLink Staff