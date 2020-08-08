Nomination period extended for San Juan Bautista offices

Currently, no one has qualified to run for city treasurer or city clerk.

The nomination period for the Nov. 3 General Election in the city of San Juan Bautista has been extended to Aug. 12 for the following:

Two seats on the City Council

City Treasurer

City Clerk

Nomination paperwork may be obtained from the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall, 311 Second Street through Aug. 12 (M-F, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) by appointment only. Candidates are required to obtain not fewer than 20 signatures from valid registered residents of the city of San Juan Bautista to qualify to run for office, before 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 12.

For questions, or to make an appointment to meet with the Deputy City Clerk, contact San Juan City Hall at (831) 623-4661, extension 13.