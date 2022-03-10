Nominations for Woman, Man, Business of the Year open

The nomination period closes April 15.

Information provided by San Benito County Chamber of Commerce & Foundation

The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce & Foundation announced it is accepting nominations to honor 2022’s Woman, Man and Business of the Year. The honorees will be recognized during the 101st Annual Awards Dinner scheduled for Nov. 12.

In a statement, the Chamber said the purpose of the Man and Woman of the year award is to recognize and honor residents living and serving San Benito County as a role model for continuous and outstanding volunteer service to our community.

It noted nominees do not have to be Chamber members.

“The Review Committee considers only work done in a voluntary capacity, length of service, benefit to the community, and the spirit in which the work is done,” the statement said.

It went on to say that the Business of the Year award recognizes and honors businesses in the county that have exhibited creativity, overcame obstacles and provided excellent customer service. The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce & Foundation Board of Directors will select the Business of the Year honorees from nominations submitted. Deadline to submit nominations is April 15.

The Chamber requires those nominating to include their name when submitting a nomination or the nomination will not be accepted. You may fill out the google form or download the PDF. tinyurl.com/sbcawards2022

Completed forms should be emailed to: [email protected]

Honorees will be announced in April.