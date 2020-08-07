Nominations open for 2020 Gavilan College Community Spirit Awards

Three sets of awards are presented for the communities of Morgan Hill, Gilroy and San Benito County.

Information provided by Gavilan College.

Nominations are open for the 2020 Gavilan College Community Spirit Awards now through Sept. 1. Anyone who lives or works in the Gavilan Joint Community College District may nominate a business, individual, or organization for all they do that contributes to the quality of life in our communities.

Each year, three sets of awards are presented for the communities of Morgan Hill, Gilroy, and San Benito County. In each community, an individual, a business, and a nonprofit organization are selected for their history of service, their impact on the community, and the inspiration they provide to others.