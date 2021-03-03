Nominations open for SBC Chamber Woman, Man and Businesses of the Year awards

Submissions accepted until March 15.

Information provided by the San Benito County Chamber of Commerce.

The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce has opened nominations for this year’s Woman, Man and Businesses of the Year awards.

The purpose of the “Man & Woman of the Year” award is to recognize and honor residents living and serving San Benito County as a role model for continuous and outstanding volunteer service to the community. Nominees do not have to be board members. The Review Committee considers only work done in a voluntary capacity, length of service, benefit to the community, and the spirit in which the work is done.

The “Business of the Year” award recognizes and honors businesses in San Benito County that have exhibited creativity, overcome obstacles, and provided excellent customer service. The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau Board of Directors will select the Business of the Year from nominations submitted. Individuals nominating others must include their name with the nomination or the nomination will not be accepted.

The chamber is also giving out a “Lifetime Achievement Award” this year to honor a business in the community for their legacy and arduous commitment to the community.

Interested parties may fill out the Google form here or download the pdf. Completed forms can be sent by email to ceo@sanbenitocountchamber.com or mailed to: 243 Sixth Street Suite 100, Hollister, CA 95023.

Honorees will be announced in April.